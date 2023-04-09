Pep Guardiola continues to be impressed by ‘remarkable’ Erling Haaland

Pep Guardiola agrees Erling Haaland is on a trajectory that could reach the levels of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but believes only time will tell if his striker will be counted among the greatest to ever play the game. The Manchester City striker moved within touching distance of the Premier League single-season scoring record, 34, jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole after bagging a brace in his side’s 4-1 victory over Southampton.