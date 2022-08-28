Paul Pogba says he’s target of extortion by organised gang as his brother publishes bizarre video promising ‘explosive revelations’

Footballer Paul Pogba’s brother has released a bizarre video in four different languages in which he promises to reveal “explosive” revelations about the World Cup winner.

It comes as the former Manchester United midfielder released a statement in which he claimed “an organised gang” have made “threats and extortion attempts” against him.

Matthias Pogba, himself a professional footballer, can be seen reading from a script in four separate videos in English, French, Italian and Spanish in which he promises to reveal information about his brother Paul, his agent Rafaela Pimenta and says some of the revelations include Kylian Mbappé.

“The French, English, Italian and Spanish public - in other words, the whole world - as well as my brother's fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother's team-mates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things,” Matthias said.

“In order to make an informed decision if he deserves the admiration, respect and love of the public.

“If he deserves his place in the French team and the honour of playing in the World Cup. If he deserves to be a starter at Juventus.

“If he is a trustworthy person, that any player deserves to have at his side”.

A statement issued by Paul Pogba’s Lawyer and mother, Yeo Moriba, said that the videos from Matthias “are unfortunately no surprise”.

“They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organised gang against Paul Pogba.

“The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation,” the statement read.

In a further bizarre rebuke of the statement made on behalf of Paul, his brother Matthias said he has “enough to prove my words and your lies”.

“Hahahaha, what I expected to happen has happened: my little brother is finally starting to show his true face,” Matthias’ latest statement begins.

“Since it was he who started talking, to lie to the police and who brought out the information, you can’t blame me. Paul, you really wanted to shut me up completely to lie and send me to prison, I suspected it. Now it’s true, my version of the facts actually happened and unlike you, I have enough to prove my words and your lies.

“I’ll tell you again: brother, manipulating people is not good! It’s not about money: You implicated me in spite of myself, I almost died because of you, you left me in a hole and you want to play the innocent one. When everything is said people will see that there is no bigger coward, bigger traitor and bigger hypocrite than you on this earth. Kylian, now do you understand? I have no negative feeling towards you, my words are for your good, everything is true and proven, the witch-doctor is known! Sorry about this brother, a so-called Muslim deep in witchcraft, it’s never good to have a hypocrite and a traitor near you,” the statement said.