Paul Kimmage meets Ger Gilroy: Building Off The Ball, challenging RTÉ and replacing the Second Captains

Ger Gilroy is back where he started, behind the mic on Off The Ball, having lit the fuse of the Irish sports broadcasting revolution

Newstalk's Ger Gilroy. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Newstalk's Ger Gilroy. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Sixteen years ago, in the first week of January 2005, The Irish Times published a feature, ‘People to Watch’, a list of the young and the talented predicted to have “a bright year ahead”. The chosen 22 included an actress, Ruth Negga; a writer, Stuart Carolan; a footballer, Anthony Stokes; an actor, Allen Leech; a banker, David Drumm, and an academic (and future Nphet member), Philip Nolan.

The list also included a young and ambitious radio producer profiled by Nicoline Greer: “Before he began presenting an award-winning sports show on Newstalk 106, Ger Gilroy was dropped from another radio station for ‘not having a good voice for radio’. He has built the Newstalk sports department up from scratch, and estimates that he has presented 16,000 hours of live radio, doing the nightly three-hour, Off The Ball. Listenership figures have been steadily increasing and the third hour — Ken Early’s Newsround slot — has become cult listening for football fans.

