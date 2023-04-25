Pádraig Harrington still has Major ambitions – ‘I don't think I have to do anything special to win one’

Pádraig Harrington believes he can win any event in any tour as he looks ahead to a season of Major championship golf.

The Dubliner (51) won last year's US Senior Open, but with appearances upcoming in the US PGA at Oak Hill, the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club and all the senior Majors, he's brimming with confidence for the year ahead.

He's already played nine out of 11 weeks this year, racking up three top 10s on three different tours – the DP World Tour, the PGA Champions and the PGA Tour.

"You know, I always believed I had a chance of winning them, but I believe I have a chance of winning one without having a big week," Harrington said at the opening of the Marlay Putting Green, which his foundation co-funded.

“I don't think I have to do anything special to win one. I think if I play my game, I can win one. I'm getting very comfortable with my game at the moment, and yeah, the physicality isn't going to be a problem.

"The mental side is always going to be a challenge at the Majors, and that's where my head is at the moment. It's getting that right and I'm seeing very good things in it.

"Yeah, I've no doubts I can go and win one. Last year, I thought I could win one and I kind of panicked in all three majors and pushed myself a little.

"I'm much more comfortable with who I am at the moment in golfing terms.

"I'm not going to play a lot of regular events, which is a little bit awkward, so I'm not 100pc sure how going in from a Champions Tour event to the PGA and a Champions Tour event to the US Open is going to go.

"I get to play the Scottish Open before the Open, so I'll probably be more prepared. It's awkward going to a Major when you haven't seen the field and the support staff the week before because you're meeting people you haven't seen in a number of weeks.

"It's easier to play a major off the back of a couple of events just because it ends up being the same faces as last week, and you just get on with it."

Harrington has a busy schedule coming up with a week off to celebrate his wife Caroline's birthday.

"I'm playing next week in Houston [this week's Insperity Invitational on the seniors tour], I come home for a week, then I play Traditions which is a Major, the US PGA and the PGA Seniors," Harrington said.

"Two weeks off and then US Open, then defending Dick's Sporting Goods and then the US Senior Open.

"I like being busy. I played 33 tournaments last year."

Being busy is one thing, but Harrington also believes he can do some damage on the regular tour and win any event he plays.

"I'm enjoying myself," he said. "I've turned around quite a few things in my game. Always working on the physical side. And the physical side is good. Really good, but because I was in contention so much last year, it got me focused on my mental side.

"I'm getting sharper and sharper, like really sharp. I fully believe I can win on any tour, any event, and I don't think I have to get lucky to do it.

"I'm not hoping to win; I believe I can win, so let's hope that what I believe is true, but physically, I am pretty damn good and mentally, I seem to be better than ever."

As he prepares for his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame next year and gives back to the game by creating the putting course at Marlay Park, it might be tempting to think this is a man getting ready to retire.

But nothing could be further than the truth for a player who would love to have qualified for the Masters.

"No, I had a look at that five years ago when I was a bit burnt out," he said of hanging up his spikes. "I had a look at the coaching. Paddy's Golf Tips is still going and I love doing that.