Paddy Jackson takes on leadership role at London Irish

Paddy Jackson kicks a penalty for London Irish during a Gallagher Premiership match against Wasps last October 20. Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Expand

Paddy Jackson kicks a penalty for London Irish during a Gallagher Premiership match against Wasps last October 20. Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Former Ireland out-half Paddy Jackson has been selected to be part of London Irish's leadership group for the upcoming Premiership season.

The ex-Ulster No 10 is in his second season with the English club who will move to Brentford's new stadium on November 29.

Rather than name a captain, Declan Kidney and Les Kiss have selected four players who will lead the squad this season. Jackson is one of that quartet, along with Scotland international Blair Cowan, ex-Australia scrum-half Nick Phipps and back-row Matt Rogerson.

Jackson won 25 Ireland caps between 2012 and 2016, but was released from his IRFU contract in 2018 after being acquitted of charges of rape and sexual assault after his trial, along with three other men, at Belfast Crown Court.

He moved to France and spent one season with Perpignan, before linking up with Kidney and Kiss.

London Irish finished 10th in the Premiership last season and will be hoping their new ground can inspire them to new heights under the former Ireland coach.

"We believe that in Blair, Paddy, Nick and Matt we've got a very strong leadership group for the upcoming season," the former Munster supremo said.

"Needless to say, it's a collective when it comes to leadership and everyone plays their part - from the players, to the coaches and the rest of the staff - but each of the four players brings different strengths that will stand us in good stead over the course of the campaign.

"We're excited about the season ahead and really looking forward to returning to the capital and playing at the Brentford Community Stadium."

Online Editors

