Zach Meegan and Shane Rafferty win gold at junior rowing event in Spain

Ireland’s Zach Meegan and Shane Rafferty took gold on both days at the Coupe de la Jeunesse in Spain.

The junior pairing, who beat Britain and Belgium on Saturday, had to fight off a challenge from Britain on Sunday in this European junior rowing tournament in Castrelo de Mino.

The British knew the Irish would start fast and they covered this and took the lead in the middle of the race.

However, Meegan and Rafferty said they had expected this and showed real pace over the second 1,000 metres to again take top place on the podium.

Switzerland passed Britain to take silver and push the British crew of Harvey Orskov and Edward Andrews into third.

Athlone’s Meegan is just 16, while Rafferty, who is from St Michael’s in Limerick, turned 17 in May. They were clear about what gave them the edge.

“Hard work. There are no short cuts in rowing,” Rafferty said. “And wanting to win,” added Meegan. “In the last 500 (metres) we wanted it more.”

The two have ambitions to row with Ireland in the World Under-19 Championships in the future.

Ireland sent three crews to this year’s World Under-19 Championships and finished sixth, ninth and 13th, while all four crews at the World Under-23 Championships made the podium, taking a silver and three bronze medals.

At the Coupe, three Ireland crews qualified for finals on the Saturday, but all four reached A Finals on Sunday.

The junior men’s coxed four took fifth after pushing hard for a podium finish, while the junior women’s four and single sculler Rohan O’Hara Nolan both finished sixth.