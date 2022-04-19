‘You’re like the cows being let out of the shed in springtime’ – Paul O’Donovan glad to mix training with medical studies

NDC is delighted to announce rower Paul O’Donovan, the Skibbereen native who made history at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo when he and Fintan McCarthy won Ireland’s first ever rowing gold medal as one of their new sports ambassadors.

Olympic gold medallist Paul O’Donovan is focussing on his medical studies ahead of the new rowing season which culminates in the World Championships in September.

“I am getting stuck into exams next week and they are ongoing until the middle of May. Then I want to do another month of placement over the summer as well,” he said.

He plans to sit down with his coach shortly to plan what competitions he will compete in this year.

“There are a few World Cups there in May, June and July, Europeans in August. The rest of the team kicked off their season the other week in Italy and they picked up some good results and medals there with a few different combinations.”

Last year the World Championships were postponed due to Covid 19, but the 2022 event is scheduled for the Czech Republic in September.

The Skibbereen rower has won four gold medals at World Championship level. The odds are that we will be in action in September in the Czech Republic. For now, though, his priorities are away from the water.

This is his second last year of medical studies. “We’re getting there slowly. If I pass these exams I’ll be in the final year.”

But O’Donovan hinted he harbours ambitions of competing not just in the Paris Olympics in 2024 but in Los Angeles in six years’ time.

Asked what he planned to do when he competed his studies O’Donovan said he was ‘trying to work that out.’

“The way it is going at the minute, all going well I will finish up the studies this time next year and then take some time out then before I go working full-time. That will take me to the next Olympics in Paris.

“I suppose I will have to get into the real world a little bit and do some work after that but once that’s over you can start focusing on LA and consider that then but it’s a while away yet.”

Over the winter months O’Donovan linked up with Leevale Athletic Club and competed in a number of cross-country and road races in the colours of the Cork club.

“There’s great aerobic benefits and there’s great time benefits with the running as well. You can just throw on your trainers and do it anywhere in the world. You can go out running in the fields with the cows and all this type of thing.

“They’re very fit lads and much quicker than I am. It’s good for the bone density as well. We are competing in a lightweight category so sometimes we are a bit low in the energy availability and sometimes you lose a bit of bone mass with that. The running benefits that, especially when you complement it with a pint of milk afterwards. It’s good to vary things up and look after all aspects of your health while maintaining that cardiovascular fitness.”

Taking a break from rowing and sampling other sports helps O’Donovan to peak for the racing season.

“I wouldn’t be doing as much (rowing) training as I would like to do at the minute. But I am in a position where I am maintaining a good level.

“Then within a couple of weeks when I train full-time during the summer I tend to pick off those last few per cents again and I’m in pretty good shape by then to put in some good performances.

“I’m probably around 75 or 76 kilos at the minute so I race around 70 or 71 kilos. Being a couple of kilos above that ensures that you have some good energy availability stores which helps. Then as you are coming into the racing season you lose it a bit gradually.

“If you are training absolutely flat out all of the time, keeping the weight down all year, you can get a bit run down and repetitive. So, I find mixing things up keeps you motivated. You’re doing a lot of training still to keep up your fitness and then once the exams are done you’re raring to go.

“You’re like the cows being let out of the shed there in springtime, jumping up and down. You’re raring to do as much training as you can all summer and it doesn’t take much to get back up to top speed.”

*Paul O’Donovan is an NDC sports ambassador for 2022.