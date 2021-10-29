‘Your achievements lifted the nation’ – Taoiseach Micheál Martin hails Team Ireland’s Olympics success

In attendance at the Official Team Ireland Homecoming in Dublin Castle was Kellie Harrington as she reacts to a Tokyo 2020 highlights video. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The Japanese Ambassador to Ireland has commended the Irish Olympic squad for honouring the host nation by bowing as they entered the stadium for the Opening Ceremony at the Games last July.

Of the 205 countries taking part in the traditional parade to mark the start of the Games Team Ireland led by flagbearers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine were the only delegation to honour the hosts in this way.

Speaking at the official homecoming ceremony for the team in Dublin Castle, ambassador Mitsuru Kitano said the gesture had made a major impact in Japan. The idea was the brainchild of Linda O’Reilly, the operations manager of the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said never had society needed the inspiration of the Olympic Games more. “And the Irish team delivered,” he told athletes and their families.

A record 116 Irish athletes competed in 19 sports in Tokyo. Athletes were presented with gifts to recognise their achievements as Olympians.

Ireland secured two Olympic titles as well at two bronze medals and had a eight record of eight athletes on the podium.

“We are incredibly proud of our medallists, and also each and every athlete. Your personal efforts and commitment was truly inspirational. To even reach the Games was an extraordinary journey, and your achievements lifted the nation this summer,” said the Taoiseach.

The President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland Sarah Keane acknowledged it was almost miraculous that the Games took place due to Covid-19.

“Team Ireland members really were inspirational and filled the nation with pride. The Olympics is not just about the performance but also about the experiences and an important part of that is the opportunity to welcome our Olympians home after the Games itself,” she said.

For rowing Olympic bronze rowing medallists Eimear Lambe and Emily Hegarty life is returning to gradually returning to normal.

The latter has resumed her studies in UCC – she is a third-year physiology student while Lambe is working with EY in a business and consultancy role.

“It isn’t until you go to events like these and the hear the Taoiseach and the ambassador speak that the magnitude of what you achieved and what it meant to people hits home,” said Lambe.

“When I think back on it, it was such an outer body experience. Like I remember at the start (of the Olympic final) we were down straight away, and I remember the only thing I thought of was my Mam and Dad watching it at home. I was thinking ‘Oh no, and then I was thinking the race isn’t over keep going.’

“I am trying to really appreciate the journey since. I think we probably didn’t perform to our best in the race, but the result was more than we were dreamed was ever going to be possible. So, it was weird mix of emotions afterwards. We felt we could have done better in term of performance but the result like there was nothing not to be happy about.”

Most Olympians experience a downer post Games. Emily Hegarty acknowledged that the experience of returning to normal life post Tokyo felt a bit surreal.

“You almost feel a bit lost for a while. You don’t realise how much energy you have put into it (the Olympics). Then when all that stopped, and the chaos ceased it was like ‘what do I do now.’ So, I wouldn’t say it was a downer it was just a weird time,” she said.