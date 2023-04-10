| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

‘You appreciate every day’ – Former Sky Sports presenter Dave Clark on living with Parkinson’s disease

Dave Clark has not given up on life despite his Parkinson&rsquo;s diagnosis (PA images/PA) Expand

Close

Dave Clark has not given up on life despite his Parkinson&rsquo;s diagnosis (PA images/PA)

Dave Clark has not given up on life despite his Parkinson’s diagnosis (PA images/PA)

Dave Clark has not given up on life despite his Parkinson’s diagnosis (PA images/PA)

Jonathan Veal

Dave Clark is determined to show that life does not end with diagnosis as he continues to battle Parkinson’s disease in a positive way.

It would be easy for Clark to be bitter about things after the illness forced him to retire from his dream job as a Sky Sports presenter, where he fronted the broadcasters’ coverage of darts and boxing for nearly two decades.

Most Watched

Privacy