'I've always wanted kids' – WWE star Becky Lynch announces pregnancy and indefinite break from wrestling

Irish wrestling superstar Becky Lynch will be taking an indefinite break from the ring having announced her pregnancy in an emotional interview last night before relinquishing the Raw Women's Championship.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star, who dubs herself 'The Man', revealed that she is soon set to become 'The Mom' with the Limerick native expecting her first child in December.

Lynch handed over the Raw Women's Championship to Money In The Bank winner Asuka on 'Raw' as her record-breaking 399-day reign came to an end with motherhood and another "dream" now around the corner.

Lynch and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins got engaged last August but their wedding – which had been set for May – is on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the 33-year-old is excited that they will have "a little flower girl or a page boy" whenever it is rescheduled.

"I've always, always wanted kids," Lynch told PEOPLE. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'"

"When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when.

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

"Seth is one of the smartest people I know. He's just got an insane work ethic, insane integrity and he is the most generous, kindhearted person. He's always looking to grow and be better so he can be the best person for me, and now, the best father.

"Of course, you start to become nervous, too, because you've lived your whole life as thinking for yourself and yourself alone. Now you have this whole other person that you have to look after and grow.

"And make sure that you're doing everything that you possibly can to make sure that they are the healthiest and the safest that they can be. But we're just so, so excited. Just so excited for how much love we're going to give that little thing."

Having scaled the summit of the WWE when winning a Triple Threat match against Charlotte Flair and former UFC star Ronda Rousey in the first ever women's main event of WrestleMania 35, Lynch's future in the ring is now uncertain.

And the mother-to-be won't be making a decision on a return any time soon.

"It's just such a joyous time and then such a sad time too. I loved this and I've given my life to this. I've achieved everything that I want to achieve in this business," Lynch added.

"I don't know what the next chapter is because I only know what it's like to think for myself when I'm by myself. So I don't know what it'll look like and how my priorities shift and what I'm going to want in the future. So, everything's open."

Lynch gave the title to Asuka saying "you go be a warrior because I'm going to go and be a mother" in a teary interview on Raw in which she thanked her mass of fans for their unwavering support throughout her wrestling career.

"I walked in through these very doors in 2013 and I didn't know anybody in this country and I didn't know if I was good enough to be here. I didn't know if anyone would care about a loudmouth Irish woman who loves puns and toast," Lynch said on Raw.

"But somewhere along the line I learned that they did care and they cared so much that they put me on their shoulders and they carried me into history and I will never forget that.

"Through injury and triumph, it was the fans who stood up for me, who had my back and it was the fans who I grabbed onto when I didn't have anyone else and that is why it is the fans, it is you at home that deserve to hear this from me first that I have to go away for a while."

One of WWE's biggest and brightest personalities said "I'll miss you guys" to the fans and then waved the WWE goodbye for the foreseeable future as the next chapter of her life begins.

Online Editors