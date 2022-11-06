World champ Rhys McClenaghan’s rivalry with Britain’s Max Whitlock revived after Irishman’s gymnastics success

Britain’s Max Whitlock is relishing the prospect of renewing his rivalry with Rhys McClenaghan after the Newtownards man became Ireland’s first gymnastics world champion on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was crowned pommel horse world champion – a title Whitlock won in 2015, 2017 and 2019, with a spellbinding display in Liverpool. The Co Down man’s breakout moment came in beating the three-time Olympic champion at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, with Whitlock paying tribute to his persistence.

“Rhys thoroughly deserved that,” said Whitlock. “He will admit himself he’s definitely put more pressure on himself over the last four or five years in multiple ways that have made his job harder.”

Whitlock is now plotting a return to the sport after a year-long break, shaking post-Tokyo torpor and building fresh intention to defend his Olympic title in Paris 2024. The 29-year-old promised to pick up where he left off in his rivalry with McClenaghan.

Whitlock said: “Watching the final was massively, massively motivating. It puts some extra fire in my belly.

“I’ve been speaking to my coach Scott (Hann) and working out routine structure, but watching that final makes me more excited to get back in the gym, like I was when I was young. I’ve had a full reset and I’m going again.”