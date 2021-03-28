Woolley has his sights set on a gold mat finish

Ireland’s first ever taekwondo Olympian, Jack Woolley, has fought some of his biggest battles away from the mat. During his teenage years he bought chickens and sold their eggs around his native Tallaght to raise money to travel to tournaments all over the world. He learned to bake bread in the shape of kicking martial artists and sold it from a stall at competitions.

In a sport in which Ireland had no profile at international level, he was a trailblazer. He remembers the reaction to him at the US Senior Open in the Orange Convention Centre, Orlando as a 16-year-old. Though he had achieved success at underage he heard the whispers: this kid will be out of his depth.

“I went and took a bronze,” he says. “Looking back on what was said it might sound a bit condescending. The commentators were a bit shocked at my ability. But I was proud at the time that somebody was actually taking notice.”

As in all combat sports, cutting weight is an essential prerequisite. Woolley is 5’ 9” tall, but initially competed in the 54kg division. Putting his weight issues into perspective, Katie Taylor is 5’ 5” and boxed in the 60kg lightweight division at the London Olympics.

Woolley had to cut his weight by six kilos — virtually a stone — more than Taylor, although he is four inches taller.

As a 17-year-old he was rated the world’s number one fighter in the 54kg division, but ultimately making the weight proved beyond him.

Fortune favours the brave, however, and one of the four weight divisions in Olympic men’s taekwondo is the 58kg flyweight category.

Making the weight is still challenging but is manageable. “Now, if I want to get a Domino’s (pizza) I get one, once I don’t have a competition coming up. I fought at 54kg until 2017 and luckily I was able to drag the ranking points into the 58kg Olympic ranking. I was cutting (weight) from 62kg to 54kg which was shockingly hard especially when I was in school and doing the Leaving Certificate.

“Weight is not something I necessarily have to worry about now as I have got it under control. But it has taken me many years to get to this position. Coming up to a competition is completely different but it’s not too strict normally.

“Ahead of a competition I eat very cleanly and cut out the rubbish. I train a little bit more and sweat it off a bit. And when I get down to 59.5 to 60kg I just sweat the rest of it a day or two before the competition.”

Currently ranked sixth in the world, he will drop to seventh at the Olympics as Japan’s flyweight competitor will be automatically seeded fourth. But Woolley can retake his sixth seeding if he wins the gold medal at next month’s European championships in Bulgaria.

Sixteen competitors will compete in the flyweight category at the Olympics. Woolley will be in action in the Makuhari Messe Hall on July 24, the first day of competition. He believes he can challenge for the gold medal.

“I think every athlete wants to go out and say, ‘I’m going for gold; you’re not going to turn up to the Games and say I’m going for a bronze.’ Over a period, I’ve built up confidence.

“Do I feel I can win it? Of course, I can because I’ve beaten some of the athletes who are going to the Olympics, and the ones that have beaten me, it’s been close. If I perform 100 per cent on the day there’s absolutely no reason I can’t win the gold medal. Before I was probably going out there for experience and thinking maybe I could possibly nick a bronze. But now if I’m on form I don’t see anyone in the division beating me. When I fight well, I’m unstoppable.”

Having scored an A in English in his Leaving Certificate, Woolley was accepted on to a journalism course in Dublin Institute of Technology. Ultimately, he only lasted a couple of weeks, taking the big decision to devote himself full-time to achieving his dream of competing at the 2020 Olympics.

As a 17-year-old he narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Rio Olympics in 2016 but never brooded on the disappointment.

“I don’t have time to dwell on the past in this sport,” he says. “Whatever happens you must get on with it and move on to the next thing. It hurt for a little while, but I was still young and probably too young to go to a Games for the sake of it.

“Now I’m going to win. So, there is a big difference in talent and maturity. I feel a lot better now. But I still just get on with things. If you lose you lose. Then you go and try to make sure you don’t lose next time.”

He grew up in Jobstown in Tallaght and got involved in the sport through his older brother Ryan, who brought Jack along to watch him train. Jack officially joined at the age of six before later linking up with South Dublin Taekwondo and coming under the tutelage of his current coach, Robert Taaffe.

He is now the recipient of an annual €20,000 grant from Sport Ireland, but in his formative years raising the finance to travel to international tournaments was a perennial challenge.

He once told the story of using the last of his communion money to pay for a flight to Taiwan to compete in the World Junior championships in 2014. It meant parting with a €100 note which his mother had specially got for him. “I wanted a green note. My dad ironed it and it just sat there for eight years. Then I had to use it for a competition.”

By then he was an established figure on the European underage circuit, having won a bronze medal at the Spanish Open when he was 13.

Technically he explains that he has a distinctive fight style known as flexible front-legged which was less commonly used by males up to a few years ago.

“It was a very female-dominated fight style but now males have adapted it to their own way of fighting and that’s what I’ve done. I wanted to be a household name for my fight style. That’s what I went out and did and look where we are now.”

And at 23 his best years on the mat could be ahead of him. “We’ve got Paris (Olympics, 2024); we’ve got Los Angeles (Olympics, 2028).

“You never know what’s going to happen.”

