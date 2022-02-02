USA’s teen skiing star Kai Owens tumbles during practice run before Winter Olympics

Kai Owens of the US after falling during training. Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez

American freestyle mogul skier Kai Owens fell and injured her face during a practice run on Tuesday evening and appeared to lose consciousness for a moment.

Owens, a 17-year old Colorado skier who was born in China but was raised in the United States, is due to compete in the mogul qualifications event on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Owens was practising for the Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in China … when photographers captured her falling on the slopes.

Expand Close Kai Owens after falling during training. Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kai Owens after falling during training. Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Expand Close Kai Owens is helped after falling. Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kai Owens is helped after falling. Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Expand Close Kai Owens receives medical attention after her fall. Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kai Owens receives medical attention after her fall. Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Expand Close Kai Owens of the US is helped to her feet after receiving medical attention following her fall. Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kai Owens of the US is helped to her feet after receiving medical attention following her fall. Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Kai needed medical care from personnel on hand … but, fortunately, she was able to stand up on her own. Photos from the scene, though, showed she did suffer a black eye in the fall.

Thankfully, she did not sustain any further serious injuries.

A Reuters photographer at the scene saw a man in a Team France jacket approach Owens to assist. Owens appeared to be stunned few seconds but quickly regained her footing and was able to ski down.

Owens on Wednesday posted photos of her bruised and swollen face on Instagram and said she had a "little crash".

"I'm doing well, in high spirits, and working with our medical team to evaluate and make the best decisions," she said, thanking her supporters for their well-wishes.