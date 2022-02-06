Winter Olympics: Why Elsa Desmond is going when no Irish Olympian has gone before

Few Irish sporting links seem as improbable as Ballyjamesduff in Cavan with the 2022 Winter Olympics. Yet Elsa Desmond’s many relatives in her grandmother’s extended family in Castlerahan and beyond have a direct interest in the Yanqing Sliding Centre in Beijing tomorrow.

That’s where she makes history as Ireland’s first ever competitor in Olympic luge, a sport that makes bungee jumping look staid. Lying on a tiny, open sled, face up and feet first, she will launch herself down a winding tunnel of ice, steering with just her calves and shoulders at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour. Depending on your point of view it’s a sport for the very brave or the very foolish.

Children of the diaspora, like Mack Hansen yesterday, are threaded throughout Irish representative sport, but none more than winter sport.

Four of Ireland’s six athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics — which run to February 20 — grew up in alpine countries, doing snow sports since they were toddlers, but Desmond is a total outlier.

She was born and raised in Maidenhead, not far from Heathrow Airport, and has also made it to China while qualifying as a doctor.

The global pandemic threw her further curveballs but nothing fazes this multi-tasker. She couldn’t get back into England to sit two of her final exams last year so just stuck a ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign on chalet doors in Latvia and Germany and did them online.

Her first employers at Southend University Hospital are staggering her internship around her sport and Dr Desmond (24) will be back for ward duty next Saturday.

Her dad Brendan relates how she was on a train once when a call was put out for help with a medical emergency. She responded but wasn’t needed so returned to her seat. Then the tannoy called for anyone who had sign language to help with the same patient and she returned to the scene to exercise another of her eclectic skills.

Brendan grew up in Fulham, one of four sons to a Cork father and a Cavan mother (nee Farrelly) who all still shout for Ireland in sport.

He and Elsa’s mother Martha met through rowing at Tideway Scullers School, a famous rowing club in Chiswick. Brendan once coxed an eight to victory in Henley and coxed predominantly for the club’s female crews who included Olympic and world medallists, Elsa’s early introduction to elite sport.

“I remember seeing athletes vomiting out of the boat, that was a normal Sunday,” she recalls. “My mum was also a swimmer and still swims open water and does marathons.”

But why luge? She first saw it in the 2006 Winter Olympics: “I just thought it was so cool and when I found there was no woman from Ireland or GB doing it I thought ‘I could do that!’”

Luge is primarily a military sport in Britain so her dad sourced a taster course for her, with the army in Innsbruck, when she was 16.

“You don’t start at the very top and just get a little push start. I held on and toddled down, probably at around 50kph.”

Now she reaches almost three times that speed.

Her dad, a qualified engineer who works as a technician in a local secondary school in West London, once made handles to fit the bollards in their local park to help her practise starts.

The international luge association (FIL) funds two coaches for her training group of athletes from smaller nations but, otherwise, she is self and family-funded.

She initially represented GB but, after a change in coaches, decided to switch to Ireland and her whole family has been involved in setting up and running the nascent Irish Luge Association.

“Being raised by a dad who is Irish in so many ways, I always wanted to represent Ireland and help get more small nations into luge,” she says.

Does she ever get frightened?

“Of course! I’m human and you’re going downhill at 150 kilometres per hour in lycra. My way of rationalising it is there’s risks in getting in a car every day so you might as well do what you enjoy.”

Her proud dad concurs.

“Yes I worry because it’s a high-risk sport but she’s having the time of her life and, if you can’t do that in your 20s, then when can you? If Elsa decides she wants to do something she will do it. She is relentless.”

Elsa Desmond’s Olympic luge schedule - Tomorrow: Run 1 (11:50am), Run 2 (13.30); Tuesday: Run 3 (11:50), Run 4 (13:35).