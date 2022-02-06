| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Winter Olympics: Why Elsa Desmond is going when no Irish Olympian has gone before

Desmond will bravely go where no Irish Olympian has gone before

Irish winter Olympian Elsa Desmond. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Irish winter Olympian Elsa Desmond. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Irish winter Olympian Elsa Desmond. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Irish winter Olympian Elsa Desmond. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Cliona Foley

Few Irish sporting links seem as improbable as Ballyjamesduff in Cavan with the 2022 Winter Olympics. Yet Elsa Desmond’s many relatives in her grandmother’s extended family in Castlerahan and beyond have a direct interest in the Yanqing Sliding Centre in Beijing tomorrow.

That’s where she makes history as Ireland’s first ever competitor in Olympic luge, a sport that makes bungee jumping look staid. Lying on a tiny, open sled, face up and feet first, she will launch herself down a winding tunnel of ice, steering with just her calves and shoulders at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour. Depending on your point of view it’s a sport for the very brave or the very foolish.

Most Watched

Privacy