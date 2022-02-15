Winter Olympics: 'Emotionally tired' Kamila Valieva blames failed drugs test on grandfather’s medication

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, falls during a warm-up ahead of the women's short program during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Russia’s figure skater Kamila Valieva has reportedly claimed her positive drugs test was caused by contamination from her grandfather’s medication.

The 15-year-old produced a positive result from a test taken on December 25, which was not officially reported until February 8, the day after she won gold in the team figure skating competition.

She was given the all-clear to compete in the individual event on Tuesday by a Court of Arbitration panel.

Read More

And the IOC’s Denis Oswald, an expert in doping who chaired the commission investigating Russian doping at the Sochi Olympics, said contamination had been blamed for the positive sample.

He said: “Her argument was this contamination happened with a product her grandfather was taking.”

Oswald, chair of the IOC Disciplinary Commission, said it appeared there was “no connection with the institutionalised doping we had in Sochi”, but Valieva’s failed test will continue to be investigated in due course, so too the allocation of medals in the team figure skating.

“We want to allocate the medal to the right person,” said Oswald of the decision for no ceremony for the team event and the individual should Valieva win a medal. “As long as the decision regarding the doping case of this athlete has not been clarified – she has delivered a positive sample – until we have a clear situation then we will not allocate the medals.”

Read More

Valieva is bidding for double gold in her discipline but admitted she had been hampered by the past week.

“These days have been very difficult for me,” she told Russia’s Channel One television. “It’s as if I don’t have any emotions left. I am happy but, at the same time, I am emotionally tired.

“When I open Instagram, I can see so many good wishes and so much belief. I’ve seen that in Moscow there are even billboards which say ‘Kamila, we’re with you’. It is very nice. And in these difficult moments, this support is very important for me.”

Read More

© Evening Standard