Winter Olympics 2018: German figure skating pair collapse on ice after world-record routine

The duo were competing in Thursday’s free skate and were left just outside the medal places in fourth overnight before scoring 159.31 points to break the record and snatch the gold from China by 0.43 points.

Upon completing their routine, both Savchenko and Massot fell to the ice in exhaustion, such was the effort they put in, as the former finally won her first Olympic title at what is her fifth games.

She had previously won two bronze medals with her former partner Robin Szolkowy.