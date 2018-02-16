Winter Olympics 2018: German figure skating pair collapse on ice after world-record routine
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot broke their own record to snatch the gold medal
Germany figure skating pair of Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot collapsed to the floor on the ice after they broke their own world record to claim a stunning gold in Pyeongchang.
The duo were competing in Thursday’s free skate and were left just outside the medal places in fourth overnight before scoring 159.31 points to break the record and snatch the gold from China by 0.43 points.
Upon completing their routine, both Savchenko and Massot fell to the ice in exhaustion, such was the effort they put in, as the former finally won her first Olympic title at what is her fifth games.
She had previously won two bronze medals with her former partner Robin Szolkowy.
Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China claimed the silver while Canadian pair Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, who already have a gold medal to their names, finished third.
North Korea finished 13th overall as Ryom Tae-ok and Kim Ju-sik posted a personal best scored of 193.63.
Independent News Service