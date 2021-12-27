Willie O’Connor’s PDC World Championship run over after defeat to Michael Smith

Willie O'Connor in action against Michael Smith during day ten of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London

Willie O’Connor’s PDC World Championship run is over after a third round defeat to Michael Smith at the Alexandra Palace in London.

The Limerick thrower went down 4-2 in sets to the ninth seeded Englishman who is one of the favourite to win the event.

O'Connor's fellow countryman Steve Lennon will face Mervyn King in the first game of tomorrow afternoon’s session while Derry native Daryl Gurney faces off against 2018 champion Rob Cross.

Meanwhile, Vincent Van Der Voort has withdrawn from the World Darts Championship after becoming the second player to test positive for Covid-19 during the event, organisers have announced.

Van Der Voort was due to face James Wade later on Monday, but Wade will now receive a bye into the last 16.

A statement said: "Vincent Van Der Voort has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of his match with James Wade.

"Wade will receive a bye to the last 16 and Monday evening's session will continue with two matches."

Following the announcement, Wade wrote on Twitter: "Wishing Vincent a speedy recovery! #WorldDartsChampionships."

Van Der Voort's fellow Dutchman Raymond Van Barneveld tested positive after beginning to feel unwell in the wake of his 3-1 defeat to Rob Cross on Thursday night.

On Sunday, following Van Barneveld's positive test, organisers insisted all necessary precautions were in place to safeguard both players and fans at the event.

A Professional Darts Corporation spokesperson told the PA news agency: "We have been made aware of Raymond's positive test and send him our best wishes for a speedy recovery.

"We are following approved protocols and have appropriate regulations in place around the William Hill World Darts Championship, one of which is that all players and staff must produce a negative Covid test result on their return to the event after the Christmas break."