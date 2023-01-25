Wicklow teen Eábha McKenna makes step up in first major alpine skiing competition

Eábha McKenna of Team Ireland competing in the girls slalom event during day two of the 2023 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival at Friuli-Venezia Giulia in Udine, Italy. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Despite being one of the youngest athletes competing in alpine skiing at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF), Wicklow’s Eábha McKenna stepped up in her first major competition, finishing 38th out of 88 starters in the Girl’s Slalom with 1:46.58.

Competing in today’s slalom event in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region of Italy, McKenna had a solid first run, on a course where over 20 athletes did not finish. Determined to improve her ranking in the second run, the 16-year-old focused on a cleaner execution.