Wicklow teen Eábha McKenna makes step up in first major alpine skiing competition

Despite being one of the youngest athletes competing in alpine skiing at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF), Wicklow’s Eábha McKenna stepped up in her first major competition, finishing 38th out of 88 starters in the Girl’s Slalom with 1:46.58.
Competing in today’s slalom event in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region of Italy, McKenna had a solid first run, on a course where over 20 athletes did not finish. Determined to improve her ranking in the second run, the 16-year-old focused on a cleaner execution.
“It was more rutted than this morning so I knew if I kept the line and if I stayed on top I would be faster, and it worked out,” she said afterwards.
"I’m happy with that, these are the best in Europe, at the moment in my age group, and it’s one of the better races I’ve had. I’m glad I put down two solid runs. It’s quite a change competing here at this level, absolutely everyone here is trying to get into the World Cup eventually.”
McKenna will be in action again tomorrow, competing in the Giant Slalom.