‘When you do not see representation of women in sport, you assume it’s not for you’

Chennaoui’s challenge to stereotyping is a sellout success in her role as guest editor of cycling mag

Sky Sports reporter Orla Chennaoui conducts an interview during a Connacht SFC semi-final between Sligo and Galway. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

Considering the content and the ideal behind it, there’s some irony in the fact that the first thing that jumps out from a glance at the latest edition of Rouleur magazine is that it’s aesthetically pleasing.

Beautifully designed and with some striking images, the most recent edition of the respected cycling publication was guest-edited by Derry girl Orla Chennaoui. In turn, she dedicated all 75 pages to women in the sport.

Given that its readership is 88 per cent male, it was a bold move. But Chennaoui is convinced the appetite of women to get involved in sport and for stories about women in sport, remains unrealised and largely uncatered for.

