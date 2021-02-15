‘When you do not see representation of women in sport, you assume it’s not for you’

Considering the content and the ideal behind it, there’s some irony in the fact that the first thing that jumps out from a glance at the latest edition of Rouleur magazine is that it’s aesthetically pleasing.

Beautifully designed and with some striking images, the most recent edition of the respected cycling publication was guest-edited by Derry girl Orla Chennaoui. In turn, she dedicated all 75 pages to women in the sport.

Given that its readership is 88 per cent male, it was a bold move. But Chennaoui is convinced the appetite of women to get involved in sport and for stories about women in sport, remains unrealised and largely uncatered for.

Women in sport has remained a frustrated issue for Chennaoui. To press home her exasperation, she quotes a study which found that, while women make up 40 per cent of sports participants, only 4 per cent of sports media coverage is dedicated to women.

“When you don’t see representation of women in a sport, you assume this it is not for you,” Chennaoui says. “And that is why representation matters, be it in terms of broadcast coverage, presenting, writing and the stories that are out there. If you don’t see women, you assume it is not for you. And it is. I wanted to make it (the magazine) as welcoming as possible.”

The stories in the issue range from the unacceptable to the laughable. Lizzie Deignan, a multiple champion and wife of former Donegal Grand Tour cyclist Philip Deignan, revealed that sometimes the prizes in women’s cycling don’t quite make sense.

“I won a watch, which was lovely, but it’s a man’s watch,” she says. “I didn’t even realise. I’d just won a bike race so I was too tired to notice at the time.”

However, the reaction to her pregnancy in 2018 was much more serious.

“You don’t want to know,” she replies, when asked how the news was received. “It wasn’t good. I got to a position where I felt I almost had to apologise.”

That story struck a chord with Chennaoui. “When she said it, my jaw dropped. I was really flabbergasted. But the more we talked about it I was thinking I don’t know why I’m so surprised.

“I remember when I was pregnant with my first child, a male colleague said to me how surprised he was that I was pregnant because he thought I was such a career woman. And I was thinking … ‘Am I not now that I’m starting a family?’”

So if women in sport get the short end of the stick, then there are parallels with women in sports media. Chennaoui grew up in a sporting house in Draperstown, Derry.

She has clear recollections of being in Croke Park for Derry’s All-Ireland SFC win in 1993 while she is a former All-Ireland triple jump champion. But throughout her career that has seen her work with Sky News, Sky Sports News through to her current role with Eurosport as their cycling lead, Chennaoui (née Heron) has dealt with similar preconceptions.

“I also get things where people would say, ‘Are you even interested in cycling’, or, ‘Are you even interested in sport?’ And I can tell you in my 10 or 11 years working in sports journalism I have never heard a male colleague asked the same question. But because they think I don’t look like either a sports fan or an athlete...

“And yet I’m surrounded by men who certainly don’t look like they were ever elite athletes, never asked, ‘Are you interested in sport?’

“So you are constantly having to prove yourself over and over again.

“But for me I have to say that has been a huge asset in my career and to me because I have grown such a thick skin because of it. I believe that I’m a better journalist and broadcaster because of it.”

In her experience, those sort of comments arise out of ignorance more than malice.

“Some of the best-intentioned men don’t realise they are reinforcing some gender stereotypes and so often I have conversations with colleagues and they are shocked that I’m shocked. To them they look at the world through male eyes and as a woman you are told to look at the world through male eyes but it’s not how we actually look at it.

“So much of the time it is not malicious but it doesn’t make it any less harmful and it doesn’t make it any less repressive.

“This was the other challenge I had with this magazine, my brand of feminism isn’t confrontational. I don’t believe it is us or them I just believe in equality. And to achieve equality you need to bring men on board as well. But lots of intelligent educated men think the world is a fairer place than it actually is so you almost have to open their eyes to the inequality that still exists without scaring them into a defensive position whereby we are saying, ‘And it’s your fault’.”

Women’s sport is an area of rapid growth. The true extent of the appetite for women’s sport in the media is unknown. As Chennaoui points out, conversations often descend into platitudes rather than a straight-up conversation.

“With cancel culture people are afraid of making mistakes so they’ll often say what they think sounds to be the right thing even if they don’t believe it.”

Her edition of Rouleur was a runaway success. The 101st publication of the magazine sold out when it went on pre-order. Proof that the appetite of, and for, women and sport remains largely untapped by the media.

“The danger is we are catering for an audience that is already there, instead of trying to broaden the audience... if we were a bit braver, and looked more at the long term, we would create a bigger audience and the pie would be so much bigger,” she stresses.