‘We can be like the GAA and not tell anybody’ – quarterback selection a good headache as Ireland face Turkey

Quarterback Matthew O'Meara in action for the Irish Wolfhounds against Spain in Madrid last October. O'Meara is one of two players who could start as QB on Saturday in Cork

For the first time in five years, Ireland’s national American football team - the Irish Wolfhounds - will be in action on home turf as they welcome Turkey to the MTU Arena in Cork on Saturday afternoon (3.0).

After suffering a 26-7 loss to Spain in Madrid last October, the visit of Turkey to the Rebel city provides the perfect opportunity for the Irish squad to rise up and build momentum ahead of the next round of the IFAF European Championships, with this game having an impact on how the squads will be seeded.

More importantly, it gives head coach Ciarán O’Sullivan a chance to assess the talent available to him and form a sense of footballing identity with this generation of players.

“One thing our players have to get used to is that in international football, the levels are not only higher, they are immediate,” Corkman O’Sullivan said.

“You don’t have time to work your way into a game like you would at club level, and that’s at club level across Europe, not just in Ireland. Because you are playing games every week or two, you build a rhythm and you know your strengths. But here, we need a plan, and the game plan starts from the off.

“You can’t allow things to deviate from what you set out to do and what your strengths are. We are only three weeks from the season ending in the Shamrock Bowl, and we have had two weekends of camp with all our Irish-based players and it’s been intense. And it’s good that we are coming right after a season, so lads are physically up to speed.”

O’Sullivan is hoping to lean into the changing culture of American football in Ireland as players come into the Wolfhounds set-up after long club seasons in a league that is growing stronger in terms of the passing game.

“There was a time when teams would come to Ireland and I’d pray for rain. But the style of football in Ireland is so much more expansive now, so we won’t limit our ambitions too much.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 4th August

“And Turkey are a physical side, so a kind of grind-it-out game might not be in our favour. It’s not like before, when Ireland was a run-heavy football community, it has become so much more technical now. The younger players coming in aren’t exposed to that old-fashioned run-style football. There is a culture of no-huddle, complex passing football. So we will have our own plan.”

The big question before kick-off is who O’Sullivan and offensive co-ordinator Andrew Dennehy will select as starting quarterback.

The two main contenders are Stephen Hayes, quarterback with the Cork Admirals, and Matthew O’Meara, currently plying his trade in Italy with the Milan Rhinos after gaining experience in Spain and Germany in recent years. But O’Sullivan, speaking in front of his depth chart composed of post-it notes on a bedroom wall, is not rushing to anoint a No 1.

“We don’t know who the starting QB will be – and I’m being honest! This isn’t a GAA sort of thing where I am going to keep the starting team up my jumper until the national anthem ends.

“We have quarterbacks that have worked really hard since Madrid and they have been challenging us. I’m even working on not necessarily starting an individual and having a platoon sort of thing, though I’m not a fan of that.

“We have a quarterback room of three with two going out for the number one position, Stephen Hayes and Matty O’Meara. It’s an interesting competition as they are evolving as two very different styles of quarterback and two very individual stamps to an offence. It’s amazing to see the cohesion there.

“But it’s a good headache. We have options and they give us two different looks without having to coach two different looks. They both know how to run the same play, but they will run it a different way, and we know what signature we’re going to get out of them.

“We’re talking to both, it is coming down to the wire and we don’t have to make a decision ahead of time. That’s a luxury … so we can get a little like the GAA and not tell anybody!”

The game, held at the same boisterous venue as the Shamrock Bowl three weeks ago, kicks off at 3.0 and will be streamed live on the American Football Ireland YouTube channel.

And O’Sullivan is hopeful that Ireland’s first home game since a 20-19 win over Belgium in Navan in 2018 will be welcomed with home-crowd noise.

“I remember years ago I took a UL Vikings team to (the MTU Arena) for a Shamrock Bowl, and when you walk onto the field, the noise there really resonates. Even though it wasn’t full the noise jacks up the adrenaline to a new level.

“We are lucky that a lot of our players and coaches have been at that stadium for big games recently, so they will be ready for it. And I know there is a big enough Turkish community in Cork and the Turkish team has reached out to them, so we could see a good us-and-them dynamic. It makes for a good event.”