We are obsessed with Gaelic football at home, but an AFL grand final week in Melbourne is another level again

Vikki Wall

AFLW Diary

Vikki Wall in action for North Melbourne. Photo: @vikkiwall_ (Instagram) Expand

Vikki Wall in action for North Melbourne. Photo: @vikkiwall_ (Instagram)

Seeing Zach Tuohy parade around the MCG with a Portlaoise flag draped around his shoulders inevitably got some other Irish minds racing Down Under.

The women’s game exists in a different realm of pageantry and interest here, but we still live in the same sphere. And as my Dad is coming out for a couple of weeks at the end of next month, I may as well get him to pack a Dunboyne flag – just in case.

