'We are in for a big struggle after this' - Phil Taylor on his fears for the future of darts

Phil Taylor admits he fears for the future of darts after the coronavirus crisis, suggesting that he does not expect the sport to return at any point over the course of 2020.

Speaking ahead of an online Paddy Power charity match against his great rival Raymond van Barneveld on Thursday night at 7pm, 16-time world champion Taylor painted a bleak picture for a sport that was booming until the sporting world was shut down amid the Covid-19 global pandemic.

"I think darts is in for a big struggle after this because the sponsorship won't be there after this crisis," states Taylor.

"The sport relies on sponsorship from betting companies and they might not have any money left. Also the people who bet with them might not have money either.

"It's going to be very difficult, I can't see how were are going to get out of it, or the world really, it's going to take a long time I think.

"I think they would try to play tournaments without fans, if it's allowed. But can the TV cameras be there? Can the people who work for TV and do it? I don't know if the government would allow you to do it.

"It's not just darts either, it's all sports. Can I see them coming back this year? I don't know, it's going to be difficult to do anything because this virus isn't going anywhere until we can a vaccine.

"If we are back (playing live darts) by Christmas, we've got to be thankful. Let's be honest: You wake up in the morning and you're just glad to be awake. That's how we all feel right now."

Barneveld also paints a gloomy picture for the short-term future of darts, as he suggests he picked the right moment to retire after last year's World Championships.

"It's hard to know if we will see any darts this year and to do it without fans would not work for me," said the five-time world champion.

"Without a crowd it's pretty boring right? I do understand that it's a lot of money involved. As long as they can show the content on TV again all the broadcasters will be happy that can still watch it at home.

"Hopefully they will find a way. This virus is absolutely terrible, it's very worrying, so I don't know if we can start to think about sport. I still believe in that in the next three to four months it will still be no good.

"You can see how they could get football games on without fans because there is so much money at stake, but can they do that with darts? I don't know.

"My concern would be for the players who are not earning any money now. Darts is not a sport where there are many millionaires. We have a few millionaires and they can live and they don't panic. I am talking about the top four or five in the world.

"For the rest, it can be tough. Every thousand pound they can earn in the ProTour or whatever, they need to earn a living. They have wives and kids. If that suddenly stop, what will you do next? You have no job. What do you do?

"Hopefully the PDC finds a way to help these players or in a way maybe the same competition I am doing with Phil. Keep the people at home happy and betting companies happy so we all have some entertainment to watch.”

With camera equipment delivered to the homes of Taylor and Barneveld ahead of their online match, plans are in place for the duo to take part in their traditional walk ons that will take them through their kitchens, with Paddy Power donating money for each 180 hit by the duo to raise money for the NHS in the UK.

Online Editors