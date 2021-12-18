WATCH: Second nine-darter in 24 hours at Ally Pally as Darius Labanauskas latest to hit perfect leg

Darius Labanauskas celebrates after hitting a nine-dart finish in his match against Mike De Decker during day four of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. Photo credit: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.

Darius Labanauskas hit the second nine-dart finish in 24 hours at the World Championship.

After debutant William Borland dramatically won the deciding leg of his first-round match against Bradley Brooks in the quickest way possible, the Lithuanian matched the feat on Saturday.

𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐊𝐘 𝐃 𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐄-𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐄𝐑! 🤯



INCREDIBLE SCENES AT ALLY PALLY! 💥💥



Darius Labanauskas hits the second nine-darter in 24 hours at the World Championship! 🎉



📺 Sky Sports Darts

📱 Live blog: https://t.co/IfMkJsn4dg

#️⃣ #LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/tKBMbVxGx1 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 18, 2021

In the fourth leg of the first set against Belgian Mike De Decker, Labanauskas followed up an opening visit of 177, with a maximum 180 before checking out with a treble 20, treble 17, double 18 combination to seal the set.

Raymond Smith and Callan Rydz were early winners on Saturday while three-time champion Michael Van Gerwen headlines the evening session.

Borland sent Alexandra Palace wild on Friday night with a perfect finish to dispose of Brooks.

𝐃𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬! 🇧🇪



What a win for Mike De Decker! 👏



The Belgian reels off three consecutive sets to defeat nine-dart hero Darius Labanauskas! 😳



📺 Sky Sports Darts

📱 Live blog: https://t.co/IfMkJsn4dg

#️⃣ #LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/ff9HvPKpIp — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 18, 2021

With the scores locked at 2-2 in the deciding set Borland, from East Calder, filled the bed with three treble 20s, followed by two more and treble 19 on his second visit.

The 25-year-old then hit two more treble 20s and finished on double 12 to go through in style.