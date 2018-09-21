WATCH: Motorcycle rider banned for pulling rival's brake at 140mph

Italian motorcycle rider Romano Fenati has been banned for the remainder of 2018 after pulling a rival's brake lever while racing at 140 miles per hour.

The 22-year-old was sacked by his Marinelli Snipers team and banned for two grands prix following the incident during the Moto 2 race in San Marino on September 9.

His latest punishment comes after he was asked to explain his actions at a meeting with motorcycle racing's governing body, Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).

"Following the discussion with the rider and his representative, the FIM decided to withdraw Mr Fenati's FIM licence until the end of the current calendar year," reads a statement on fim-live.com

"A new FIM licence for the 2019 season may be granted to him subject to the conditions laid down in the FIM regulations."

Fenati was disqualified in San Marino after reaching across to the bike of Stefano Manzi.

Manzi managed to stay upright, but the dangerous incident prompted some to call for Fenati to be banned for life from the sport.

Giovanni Castiglioni, the owner of his future employer MV Agusta, said the rider's contract for 2019 would be torn up.

Fenati later issued an apology, during which he referred to an earlier moment in the race, which saw Manzi rebuked by officials for causing Fenati to leave the track.

"During the meeting, the FIM representatives emphasised the Federation's deep concern for the safety of all riders and other participants in motorcycling competitions," the FIM statement continued.

"They also highlighted the importance it attaches to fair play in motorcycling sport.

"While acknowledging that riders, and in particular those who reach the highest level of the sport, are subject to many pressures both on and off the track, they reminded Mr Fenati of the profound influence high-level athletes can have on fans and young people and urged him to be mindful of his responsibility to set a positive example in future."

Press Association