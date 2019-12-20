WATCH: Limerick's Willie O'Connor makes devastating miscount to end World Championship hopes

There was heartbreak for William O'Connor last night as the Limerick darts player miscounted his score at a crucial time to allow Gerwyn Price back in to pinch the match.

There was heartbreak for William O'Connor last night as the Limerick darts player miscounted his score at a crucial time to allow Gerwyn Price back in to pinch the match.

With the score at 2 sets each and two legs apiece in a first to three battle, the 33-year-old found himself with three dates on four remaining to put himself within a leg of the match but inexplicably took aim at double one instead of double two.

Having no scored with his first dart, O'Connor's seconds hit one and incorrectly believing he had bust himself, threw away his third into 18 to actually go bust. Price came back to the board and duly took out 75 before closing out the match in the next leg.

O’CONNOR’S MOMENT OF MADNESS!



A crucial miscount from the Irishman as he allows Price in before losing in the tie-break pic.twitter.com/WaUgIOdInK December 20, 2019

After his exit, a crestfallen O'Connor, who hit eight maximum's to bring him to the verge of victory against one of the pre-tournament favourites, told Dan Dawson's podcast he hadn't realised his error until after the game.

"I’m gutted to be honest. I’m obviously not learning from my past mistakes because it was there for the taking," he said.

"I thought I wanted double two...I’m not sure. I thought I saw two on the board. To move forward you have to take opportunities and I had enough opportunities to move forward and I didn't take them."

Price couldn't believe his luck after the game stating: "That's the most uncomfortable I've ever felt in a darts match, I couldn't handle the heat up there.

"From the moment I walked out I never felt at ease and I ended up chasing Willie throughout; he was probably the better player.

"He put me under pressure and I knew I don't have the best of records here but a win's a win.

"I had a bit of luck with Willie going for the wrong double at the end but I'm not going to tap him on the shoulder and tell him that!

"I've won tournaments before where I should've gone out in my first game so maybe this could be another one of those."

O'Connor's defeat leaves Ciaran Teehan as the sole Irish player remaining with the 20-year-old Corkman facing former semi-finalist Mervyn King in the afternoon session.

Online Editors