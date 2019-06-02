Sanita Puspure has won a gold medal at the European Rowing Championships in Lucerne. The Ballincolling resident set a new European record in the process with a time of 7:23.18 in the single sculls event.

WATCH: Ireland's Sanita Puspure sets record as she wins single sculls gold at the European Rowing Championships

Puspure was in command from the off and had extended her advantage to over a length around half-way.

At the finish she was 0.86 of a second clear over holder Jeannine Gmelin of Switzerland with Miroslava Topinková Knapková of the Czech Republic in third.

An ecstatic Puspure told RTÉ Sport afterwards: ""Bloody hell! I surprised myself.

"I’m absolutely blown away. I didn’t feel the best the whole week and I definitely did not expect to win today. If I got a medal, yeah that would be good.

"The last 250 I was absolutely hanging on the blades. There was nothing much left. It was a case of holding the body weight onto the oars and hoping for the best. I was praying for the line in the last five, 10 strokes, the Swiss girl was coming at me fast."

In the men's double sculls B final, Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne finished fourth which ranked them tenth overall while Denise Walsh and Lydia Heaphy finished sixth in the lightweight double B Final.

