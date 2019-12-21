WATCH: Fallon Sherrock fairy tale continues as she beats Mensur Suljovic at PDC World Championships

Fallon Sherrock's dream run at the PDC World Championships continued on Saturday night, as she rocked the darting world by beating No.11 seed Mensur Suljovic amid wild scenes at London's Alexandra Palace.

Sherrock became the first woman to win a match at the biggest event in darts when she beat Ted Evetts in the first round, yet taking the scalp of Suljovic moved this remarkable story moved to a whole new level.

Sherrock won the first set before Suljovic levelled the match, but Sherrock hit back to surge into the last 32, where she will meet Chris Dobey.

After finishing the match with a bullseye to secure a 3-1 victory, the 25-year-old from Milton Keynes was stunned as she spoke to a raucous crowd.

SHERROCK HAS DONE IT AGAIN!!!



She beats Mensur Suljovic 3-1 to repeat history and book her place in the Third Round.



INCREDIBLE SCENES!!! pic.twitter.com/jXhQNuBSk8 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 21, 2019

"I'm speechless," she said. "With everything that has been going on the last couple of days I have just been focusing on my finishing because I know that I can score.

"I'm still waiting for it all to sink in. I don't know how I'm going to sleep tonight. It's amazing, when that dart (at bull to win) went in it was a sigh of relief."

When asked if she could win the tournament, Sherrock told Sky Sports: "Why not? I have won two games, I am just going to take each game as it comes but there is nothing to say that I can't. I am going to try.

"I have just proved that we (women) can beat anyone. I have beaten two of the best players in the world. If that doesn't show that women can play darts, I don't know what does."

11 darter from Sherrock after six perfect darts! What a leg! pic.twitter.com/nn99QIBhof — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 21, 2019

