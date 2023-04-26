Watch: Arrest warrant issued for Nate Diaz after street brawl in New Orleans

Nate Diaz attends the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena last month in Las Vegas, Nevada. — © Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Nate Diaz has been charged with second-degree battery, and the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Diaz was filmed seemingly choking out a man in the street in New Orleans last Friday, where the ex-UFC fighter was supporting teammate Chris Avila, who was fighting at a Misfits Boxing event.

On Monday, MMA Fighting reported that Diaz, 38, had been charged with second-degree battery and that an arrest warrant had been issued. Yesterday, the NOPD issued a statement that aligned with footage of the alleged incident involving Diaz.

The statement read: “At or about 2:10am on Saturday April 22- NOPD’s Bourbon Street. Promenade officers and supervisors were alerted to a large altercation in the 400 block of Bourbon St.

“The officers were able to disperse the crowd. Witness alerted the officers to a white male subject who was believed to be unconscious. A short time later, the subject regained consciousness. Officers observed the subject was bleeding from the rear of his head and EMS was summoned to render aid.

“After investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Nate Diaz. He has been charged with second degree battery. He is not in custody at this time.”

Diaz’s manager Zach Rosenfield later told reporters: “Nate’s attorney Walter Becker can confirm that Nate has received word of the arrest warrant, and Becker has been in contact with court authorities in New Orleans.

“Nate’s attorney looks forward to presenting all of the facts about this incident to the District Attorney, which clearly demonstrate that a trained fighter named Rodney Petersen aggressively pursued Nate with the intention of engaging him and, once doing so, Nate acted entirely in self-defense. No further comment will be made at this time.”

Diaz last fought in September, submitting Tony Ferguson before leaving the UFC. He is next due to fight in August, taking on YouTube star Jake Paul in a boxing match.