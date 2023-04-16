University of Limerick rises highest at Skibbereen Regatta

In their new green livery, UL amass most of the Division 1 titles

Cork Boat Club finished the Skibbereen Regatta in fine style with a win in the men’s eights, adding it to their earlier win in the men’s four. In the women’s eight final, Skibbereen’s junior 18 crew were impressive winners.

However, it was the University of Limerick, in their new green livery, who amassed most of the Division 1 titles in the cool and calm conditions at the National Rowing Centre. They added three more wins today to the four from Saturday. The women’s four and double had convincing wins, while Kealan Mannix of UL teamed up with Joe Tanner of Shannon to win the men’s double.

James Mangan, the University of Limerick coach, said the basis of their good performance was simple: “Athletes – finding good athletes.” The experienced coach said his method of identifying the best young rowers depends a lot on the perception that they have the hunger to be part of such a tough sport.

The huge regatta – more than 700 crews competed – got the Grand League regatta season off to a promising start, though UCD, Trinity and Queen’s were notable absentees. Events in Blessington, Lough Rinn in Leitrim and the NRC again will complete the league.