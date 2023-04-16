University of Limerick rises highest at Skibbereen Regatta

Joe Tanner (Shannon) and Kealan Mannix (University of Limerick) after their win in the men's double scull at Skibbereen Regatta. Photo: Liam Gorman

Cork Boat Club finished the Skibbereen Regatta in fine style with a win in the men’s eights, adding it to their earlier win in the men’s four. In the women’s eight final, Skibbereen’s junior 18 crew were impressive winners.

However, it was the University of Limerick, in their new green livery, who amassed most of the Division 1 titles in the cool and calm conditions at the National Rowing Centre. They added three more wins today to the four from Saturday. The women’s four and double had convincing wins, while Kealan Mannix of UL teamed up with Joe Tanner of Shannon to win the men’s double.