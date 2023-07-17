Ty Henry leads Dublin Rebels to Shamrock Bowl victory in ‘the best game I have seen in Europe’

The Dublin Rebels have completed the perfect season after defeating UCD in a nail-biting clash in Shamrock Bowl XXXV.

The Stepaside-based team finished the 2023 season with a 10-0 record as they exacted revenge on UCD, who defeated the Rebels in last year’s Bowl.

This year’s contest at the MTU Arena in Cork ended 40-34, the scoreline a reflection of the tit-for-tat nature of the scoring in a game that the fired-up crowd knew would be decided on the fine margins of a select few crucial plays.

The first half was a festival of offensive prowess - every drive bar one ended in a touchdown.

The Rebels’ ability to score rested mainly in the hands of quarterback Ty Henry, who during the regular season displayed his ability to be accurate at passing while making explosive runs once he saw a gap.

On the game’s first drive, it was his knack for turning in the jets that made great progress for the Rebels, getting out of their own territory first after a third-down conversion pass to Greg Johnson for 15 yards and then a 20-yard run by Henry to put them in the red zone.

The scoring drive was capped off with a pass to William Jeter, but the two-point conversion was held short by UCD’s John McDonald.

Quarterback Arun Mooney, speaking in the week leading up to the game, told independent.ie that UCD were aiming to improve on converting those two-pointers after touchdowns as they were the difference when the Rebels defeated UCD in the regular season by a single point.

And it was here that UCD found an early edge.

After establishing the run game, UCD’s offence built a steady drive for running-back Sean McVeigh to score their first touchdown of the day, and he easily ran in the two-pointer afterwards.

When the ball returned to the Rebels, pressure on the quarterback by UCD duo Brian Broderick and Callum Henry stalled Dublin’s drive for a response, and delay-of-game calls meant their original plan to go for it on fourth-and-two ended up being a punt from the backfield.

UCD replied by building an eight-point lead as play-action passes started to come into use after the successful development of their ground game in the first drive.

Great catches by Cian Lawlor and Sean Douglas brought UCD within range. As the second quarter began, they capped off the drive with a pass from Mooney to Tom Donovan. But the Rebels were able to ensure the pass for the two-pointer went sailing by.

A great block by Rebels lineman Sean Leamy freed up Ty Henry to run the Rebels back into the danger zone, and the quarterback was impressive when he completed a pass to Greg Johnson despite being hit hard.

Henry then kept the drive going with a run that converted a fourth-and-two play, before a pass to Dan Johnson sealed a touchdown. The pass to Dan Johnson in the endzone was good for the two-pointer to level the sides.

UCD had to rely on play-action to keep their response alive as a pass to Donovan, who showed good ability to gain yards after catch all day, converted a third down, while a later pass to Conor Hanrahan kept the ball in UCD hands as they converted a fourth-down attempt by the skin of their teeth.

McVeigh got the ball in his hands again to run right up the middle from 10 yards and score a touchdown, but Jordan Reheem’s tackle helped the Rebels keep UCD from scoring a two-pointer.

The Rebels levelled it at 20 points apiece almost immediately as David King ran free down the sideline for a 70-yard passing touchdown, but an apparent fake kick PAT play didn’t work out after the touchdown.

UCD replied by putting the full eight points on the board, a pass from Mooney to Cian Lawlor bringing the College men to the three-yard line before McVeigh ran in the score. The two-pointer was successful after a run just about got the ball across the threshold in a tight call.

The final score of a breathless half came from the feet of Henry, a run to the two-yard line brought them within striking distance before they eventually got a QB sneak into the end zone on fourth down.

A thrown away attempt at a two-pointer left it 28-26 to UCD at the break.

Something had to be done to stop these teams from relentlessly converting scores, as the game was missing that big defensive play that could turn the tide. And the Munster weather gods ensured the second half would be a cagier affair as a heavy shower poured during half time.

Early in the third quarter, a sack by multiple UCD men put Rebels QB Henry on his own one-yard line, and he was then picked off by Cian Lawlor to put UCD in great field position.

However, the slickness of the ball and showery conditions made the sleek offensive football of the first half difficult to replicate, as despite a great pass to Lawlor from Mooney in triple coverage, UCD’s drive could not get to the promised land.

After starting on the Rebel 11-yard line, UCD could not move the chains after four downs, with pressure on the QB enough for the Stepaside team to turn the ball over in what would turn out to be a crucial series for the Rebel defence.

The teams traded possession for much of the third quarter, including when Dan Johnson fumbled the ball to give UCD the ball heading into the fourth.

The College men made use of this series though, the accurate Mooney completing a pass to Brandon Atwell for a 12-yard touchdown on fourth down to build a 34-26 lead.

It was here the Rebels resolve was needed to strike a comeback in the game’s late stages if they were to complete their perfect season.

When they got the ball back, Henry fumbled the ball after a hit from Eoin Feely, but when UCD had possession they too let it slip, McVeigh letting it loose after pressure from two defenders.

After recovering the ball 10 yards from the end zone, Henry ran in the score to bring the Rebels within two points of UCD with six minutes on the clock.

The Rebels had the ball again after UCD punt, and scored another touchdown through an impressively accurate passing drive from Henry after he returned to the field following a hard knock, the final blow a 27-yard pass to King, with the same duo combining again for a two-point conversion.

In the game’s dying embers, UCD needed the steeliness that won them the championship last season to come through and deliver a final blow. But tiredness, bad weather and a knock to McVeigh took their toll as the Dublin defence made two interceptions, one by Joseph Krause and later by Piere Courageux, sealing the championship for the Rebels.

After the game, MVP Henry, who played most of the game on both the offensive side of the ball and as a linebacker, said: “We feel great. It was a lot of hard work and UCD are a really good team and so to beat them is a big accomplishment.

“It was a tough game of football today, the best game of football I have seen across Europe and in many places I have been.

“We were just trying to keep up in the second half as the rain came in. I relied on my young receivers; Greg Johnson, Dave King, Liam Jeter and Dan Johnson - those four won us the game.”

UCD can leave with heads held high after a thrilling match-up, and with the talent on show, it was theorised by many in the stand that this may only be part two of a Shamrock Bowl trilogy between the sides. McVeigh, though, was not willing to jump to any conclusions.

“I am gutted because I am going to put it on me that I fumbled,” McVeigh said after the game.

“The lads around me will say that there is a lot that goes into a loss, but we will go back and think that we beat ourselves. When you give a team acres of penalty yards they are going to punish you, but fair play to the Rebels.

“We certainly aren’t booking our spot! But we are confident that if we retain players we will have a good whack of it next season.”

It marks an end to the American Football Ireland Senior League season as the Dublin Rebels join Division 1 champions the UL Vikings and Division 2 winners the Wexford Eagles in the winner’s enclosure.

