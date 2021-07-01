Two debutantes in Ireland women's European Championship basketball team

A general view of Ireland’s senior women’s squad training at the National Basketball Arena. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

TWO uncapped players, including Mayo ladies footballer Dayna Finn and DCU Mercy’s Rachel Huijsden, have been named in the Ireland senior women’s side for the European Championship next month.

Both players gained significant underage experience, winning a silver medal at the U-18 Women’s European Championship in 2017 and bronze at the U-20 Women’s European Championship in 2019.

Sorcha Tiernan and Claire Melia were also part of those Irish underage medal-winning sides and have already earned senior Irish caps ahead of the tournament in Cyprus.

“Since we were allowed to return to train as a team in April I have been so impressed by the commitment, dedication and preparation of our squad members, working with our management team,” Irish senior women’s head coach James Weldon said.

"Consequently, it was a difficult decision to select a final squad, with so many talented and exceptional players to choose from.”

Ireland’s opening game is against Andorra on July 20, followed by Pool A top seeds Malta on July 22. Their other opponents in the pool, Norway, have pulled out of the tournament following new Norwegian government guidelines.

IRELAND SENIOR WOMEN’S SQUAD – Michelle Clarke (Pyrobel Killester), Gráinne Dwyer (Fr Mathews), Dayna Finn (Maree BC), Rachel Huijsdens (DCU Mercy), Claire Melia (Glanmire), Aine McKenna (Glanmire), Aine O’Connor (Liffey Celtics), Fiona O’Dwyer (Unsigned), Claire Rockall (Glanmire), Sorcha Tiernan (Liffey Celtics), Edel Thornton (Brunell BC), Hannah Thornton (DCU Mercy)