Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas wins 2018 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas has won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 award, beating Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton into second place, with England captain Harry Kane third.

Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas has won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 award, beating Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton into second place, with England captain Harry Kane third.

Kane had been the pre-event favourite but Thomas was a close second and the 32-year-old Welshman came out on top when it mattered.

He becomes the fifth cyclist to win the award and the fifth athlete from Wales.

Thomas said on stage in Birmingham: "I should have thought about what I was going to say. Thanks to everyone who voted.

"I'm really lucky I came into cycling at the time I did.

"A lot has been said about inspiring people this evening, I was just going down the local leisure centre for a swim and ended up riding my bike.

"I've got so many people to thank. My parents and everyone in my family are a massive inspiration.

"As a rider I'm focused on myself, but hearing stories like Tyson (Fury) and Billy (Monger), you realise what we do does inspire people back home. You can take just as much pride from that as winning something like this.

"It's been an amazing year for British sport, long may it continue."

Thomas previously won two Olympic and three world team pursuit titles on the track.

In France he beat Dutchman Tom Dumoulin by one minute and 51 seconds, with Team Sky team-mate and former winner Chris Froome in third.

He became the first Welshman to win the Tour following victory in July.

The Ireland rugby team had been nominated for the Team of the Year award but lost out to the England netball side for their last-second triumph over Australia at the Commonwealth Games in April. It was the first time any country other than Australia or New Zealand had won gold and it has inspired 130,000 women to take up the sport.

Full list of awards:

Sports Personality of the Year - Geraint Thomas.

Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year - England netball win gold at Commonwealth Games.

Lifetime Achievement - Billie Jean King.

Team of the Year - England netball.

Coach of the Year - Gareth Southgate.

World Sport Star of the Year - Francesco Molinari.

Helen Rollason Award - Billy Monger.

Young Sports Personality of the Year - Kare Adenegan (announced in October).

Get Inspired Unsung Hero - Kirsty Ewen.

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Press Association