Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto has said she is "100 per cent" convinced that the Olympics will go ahead, despite ongoing coronavirus issues in Japan.

There are just 50 days until the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics begins on July 23, but large parts of Japan remain under a state of emergency.

"I believe that the possibility of these Games going on is 100 per cent that we will do this," Hashimoto told BBC Sport.

"The question right now is how are we going to have an even more safe and secure Games.

"The Japanese people are feeling very insecure and at the same time probably feel some frustration at us talking about the Olympics and I think that is giving rise to more voices opposing having the Games in Tokyo."

"The biggest challenge will be how we can control and manage the flow of people. If an outbreak should happen during the Games times that amounts to a crisis or an emergency situation then I believe we must be prepared to have these Games without any spectators.

"We are trying to create as complete a bubble situation as possible so we can create a safe and secure space for people who come in from overseas as well as people who are in Japan, the residents and citizens of Japan."

Meanwhile, Taiwan has pulled out of the final baseball qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics after failing to secure a training facility and because of concerns over the health of the players in Mexico.

Ranked fourth in the world, Taiwan was originally scheduled to host the tournament before a spike in Covid cases in the country forced the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) to move it to Puebla, Mexico.

Mexico is still reporting thousands of new cases a day and health ministry data released today said that 228,146 people had died since the start of the pandemic.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Taiwan was also behind the refusal of the Yunlin County local government to let the squad prepare at training fields under their jurisdiction, the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association said in a statement.

"We apologise to all team staff who originally expressed their willingness to participate and we thank them for their dedication," the statement released today added.

Taiwan, which competes as Chinese Taipei at the Olympics, has won only 22 medals at previous Summer Games, including a baseball silver in Barcelona in 1992.

Baseball is returning to the Games for the first time since Beijing 2008, when Taiwan finished fifth in the group stage to just miss out on the medal rounds.