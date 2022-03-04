‘To panic is a weak sign, I am not weak’ – Michael Van Gerwen whitewashes world champion Peter Wright 6-0

Michael Van Gerwen finally arrived at the 2022 Premier League after whitewashing world champion Peter Wright in the final on his way to winning round four in Exeter.

The Dutchman produced some of his best form to breeze past Jonny Clayton and Michael Smith before stepping it up even further against Wright in the final, cruising to a 6-0 victory.

Van Gerwen had an off-colour 2021 and made a slow start to the revamped tournament this year but found his groove, dropping just three legs across his three matches to move up to second in the overall table, a point behind Wright.

He becomes the fourth different winner in the four rounds so far with Wright, Clayton and Gerwyn Price also victorious.

But on this form the rest of the field will be wary of Van Gerwen, who feels the best might yet be to come.

"It was really important, tonight I played some good darts and you can build into the rest of the Premier League, it is always hard especially when you aren't at your best," he said on Sky Sports.

"I played well, it was good to win the night and I think there is more to come."

After his disappointing time last year and a sluggish start to 2022, Van Gerwen remained confident things would come good.

"To panic is a weak sign, I am everything but I am not weak. I have been waiting for this for a long time, I know it's hard because there are so many good darts players, but you have to take your chances.

"You have to believe in your own opportunity, what anyone else thinks you have to do it yourself.

"People think it's easy to win but that is not how it is. You have to do the right thing at the right moment, week after week, throw after throw."

Wright remains on the top after making his third final in four weeks, having beaten Price and James Wade on his way to the final.