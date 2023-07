‘To have him mentioned in the same breath as Jim Stynes is something we are particularly proud of’

Twelve years on from his debut, Zach Tuohy will overtake the legendary Dubliner for most AFL games played by an Irishman – a feat being celebrated on both sides of the world

Brian Stynes on Zach Tuohy: 'It is incredible for an Irishman to come across here and play that many games.' Photo: Getty Images

Alan Waldron Today at 03:30