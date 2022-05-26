Three top Northern Irish gymnasts told they can’t compete at Commonwealth Games because they have represented Ireland

Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland say they are planning an appeal after what it described an “incomprehensible” a decision to exclude three of their gymnasts from the upcoming Games in Birmingham.

All three of Eamon Montgomery, Ewan McAteer and Rhys McClenaghan will not be allowed to participate due to a ruling from the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), which met recently in Dubrovnik.

Despite all three athletes being born in Northern Ireland and having Northern Irish parents, the FIG ruled that because they routinely compete for Ireland at events where Northern Ireland do not participate, they are not eligible to compete for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games.

This decision comes even though both McAteer and McClenaghan competed for Northern Ireland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, where the latter won gold on the pommel horse.

McClenaghan, from Newtownards, would have been among the favourites for gold again in Birmingham, while Lisburn’s McAteer and Belfast’s Montgomery would also have been in medal contention, too.

McClenaghan, who represented Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics won gold for Northern Ireland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

McClenaghan wrote no Twitter: "Earlier today I was informed that the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) will not be allowing myself and my team mates to compete at the Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland.

"I was born in Northern Ireland, my residence is in Northern Ireland and I represented and won Gold for Northern Ireland in the last Commonwealth Games.

"I feel that FIG do not understand the gravity of the Belfast Agreement and the unique situation pertaining to Northern Ireland.

"Every other sport understand the eligibility of Northern Irish athletes in accordance with Commonwealth Games.

"I would like to ask the FIG to reconsider their decision and allow us to compete at the Commonwealth Games."

"Historically, TeamNI at all Commonwealth Games has included athletes across a range of sports who have chosen to represent either (Ireland) or (Great Britain) at European Championships, World Championships and Olympic Games,” read CGNI’s statement.

"We even have athletes within the same sport who have chosen different international performance pathways. This has always been respected and adds to the inclusive nature of TeamNI at Commonwealth Games.

“The FIG appear to have completely disregarded the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the unique situation pertaining to Northern Ireland. They are out of step with all of our other member sports.

“Commonwealth Games NI will continue to support our athletes, and we are determined that they will represent Northern Ireland at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. We hope to see the FIG reconsider their position to make this so.”