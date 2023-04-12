| 4.4°C Dublin

‘This has to stop’ – AFL chief lashes out as racist abuse of Indigenous players

Gillon McLachlan, AFL Chief Executive Officer. Photo: Getty Images

Gillon McLachlan, AFL Chief Executive Officer. Photo: Getty Images

The Australian Football League (AFL) is investigating racial abuse on social media against four Indigenous Australian players.

Adelaide Crows player Izak Rankine reported being racially abused on Monday, while Fremantle's Michael Walters and Nathan Wilson, and Brisbane's Charlie Cameron reported similar abuse yesterday.

