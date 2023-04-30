‘These three games are our season’ - Rhinos head coach confident team will weather battle at top

West Dublin Rhinos quarterback Ethan Foster in action against the UL Vikings during the Limerick side's 17-14 win last month. Photo: Carina Walter© Carina Walter

Shane Brennan

Today sees a ‘Super Sunday’ of Division 1 match-ups in the American Football Senior League in Ireland, as the four teams chasing top honours take to the field against fellow title-chasers.