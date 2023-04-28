‘The skills I produce... are the best in the world’ – Rhys McClenaghan’s belief in himself is not arrogance

Irish gymnast doesn’t want to just turn up, he wants to win medals

Rhys McClenaghan has his sights fixed on Olympic gold© ©INPHO/James Crombie

Keith Bailie

Newtownwards gymnast Rhys McClenaghan says that Irish athletes can no longer just be ‘happy to be here’.