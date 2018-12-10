Boxing autobiography 'The Lost Soul of Eamonn Magee' has been named the 2018 eir Sport Sports Book of the Year.

'The Lost Soul of Eamonn Magee' beats top competition to win Sports Book of the Year prize

Written by Paul D Gibson, the book tells the tumultuous life story of former boxer Eamonn Magee, who fought professionally between 1995 and 2007. Magee won the Commonwealth light welterweight title and challenged for the British welterweight title and the European light-welterweight title. However, the Belfast boxer became more known for his wild life outside the ring than for his exploits in it.

Magee's book triumphed at today's award ceremony, beating two other entries that made the final three-book shortlist: 'Tony 10' by Tony O’Reilly with Sunday Independent journalist Declan Lynch and 'Fighter' by former boxing world champion Andy Lee with Niall Kelly.

This is the fourth year of the eir sport Sports Book of the Year award. Previous winners include John Leonard’s renowned 'Dub Sub Confidential', Kieran Donaghy’s 'What Do You Think of That' and 'The Choice' by Philly McMahon.

Online Editors