The Irish Independent and Independent.ie Bumper Christmas Sports quiz, in association with the Croke Park Hotel

If you know your Tiger Woods from your Tiger Rolls, you could be in with a chance to win a weekend break for two at the Croke Park Hotel.

1 How many consecutive Grand Slam finals has Serena Williams now lost?

2 Which club was fined £200,000 by the English Football League after spying on Derby County training sessions?

3 Which county became the first to record a victory in the 2020 GAA season earlier this month?

4 Who was sent home from the Wales camp at the Rugby World Cup due to a potential breach of betting rules?

5 In which desert city did Brendan Boyce and Ciara Mageean both crack the world’s top 10?

6 What former Player of the Year left a leading senior county football management team in August?

7 This former Tottenham defender led Leyton Orient to the National League title before passing away two months later aged 49. Who was he?

8 Who holed the winning putt as Europe won the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2013 with a dramatic late comeback at Gleneagles?

9 Name the winner of the English Grand National at Aintree.

10 Name the boxer Katie Taylor defeated in Madison Square Garden to become the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

Katie Taylor

11 What number jersey did Kilkenny star TJ Reid wear in this year’s Leinster SHC final defeat to Wexford?

12 Who was the top points scorer at the Rugby World Cup?

13 From which French club had Cardiff signed striker Emiliano Sala for a record transfer fee?

14 What was the record number of consecutive wins Dublin enjoyed in league and championship under Jim Gavin?

15 Which Irish wrestler became WWE Women’s Champion in April after pinning Ronda Rousey to win the main event at Wrestlemania 35?

16 Who was the leading European at the US Masters who finished two shots behind winner Tiger Woods?

17 Who is the multiple Celtic Cross winner and former full back with Kilkenny who won an All-Ireland junior medal this year?

18 The two starting wingers for South Africa in the 1995 rugby World Cup final passed away this year. Who were they?

19 Veteran quarterback Tom Brady won his sixth Super Bowl as the New England Patriots beat which team in Atlanta?

Tom Brady celebrates another Super Bowl win

20 Name the Chelsea player who refused to be substituted during extra time of the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley.

21 Whose knee is this (above)?

22 What’s the Hawk-Eye ruling when a ball traverses the virtual (extended) upright in Gaelic games?

23 Who is the 2019 All-Star hurling goalkeeper?

24 Who scored Leinster’s only try in their Champions Cup final defeat to Saracens?

25 Who was the amateur that knocked Ronnie O’Sullivan out if this year’s World Snooker Championship in the first round?

26 Who were the last team to beat Corofin in the All-Ireland club championship?

27 Which club were expelled from the English Football League following the collapse of a proposed takeover?

28 Name the Irish female fighter who won the European Elite amateur middleweight title in 2019?

29 Ruby Walsh retired after riding what horse to victory in the Punchestown Gold Cup?

Ruby Walsh. Photo: Sportsfile

30 Which two batsmen did England send into the Super Over after a dramatic Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand had ended in a tie?

31 Name the 15-year-old qualifier who beat five-time winner Venus Williams in the first round at Wimbledon.

32 Who won this year’s US Open golf championship?

33 Name the former world No 1 who announced she was set to retire from tennis after the 2020 Australian Open.

34 Whose goal was the first overturned by VAR in the Premier League this season?

35 This former England bowler and TV pundit (above) passed away at age 70 this month.

36 “The lads aren’t allowed speak out about it and that’s one of the biggest problems. It’s just boredom, absolute boredom.” Who said this about his time in the army?

37 Who was Ireland’s top try scorer at the Rugby World Cup?

38 Of the 10 All-Ireland football finals this decade, which province had the greatest number of teams represented?

39 What caused the cancellation of all British racing for an extended spell during February?

40 Which Team Ineos rider claimed overall victory at the 2019 Tour de France?

The Team Ineos rider celebrates on the podium. Photo: Michel Euler/AP Photo

41 Who scored for Liverpool in the 2-0 Champions League final win over Tottenham in Madrid?

42 Which two teams lost four times in this year’s All-Ireland SFC?

43 Which Irish athlete finished 18th in the World Cross Country Championships just six months after giving birth?

44 Who are the only Ulster club team ever to win an All-Ireland hurling championship?

45 Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams signed for which rugby league franchise?

46 Name the first man to win the Heineken Champions Cup as a player and a coach?

47 Who are the only two Dublin players to start each of the seven finals, plus replays, which they have won this decade?

48 Which horses won the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup at Cheltenham?

49 Rafael Nadal won his 12th French Open this year. Name the only two people to beat him on the clay at Roland Garros.

50 Who is this sparking a storm in a tea cup (below)?

USA's Alex Morgan celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game during the FIFA Women's World Cup Semi Final match at the Stade de Lyon. (Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images)

51 Where will next year’s Euro 2020 football final be held?

52 What was the last year in which the Munster senior hurling champions reached an All-Ireland final?

53 How many tries were scored in the World Cup final?

54 Dundalk’s Kate O’Connor won Ireland’s first ever major championship medal in this seven-discipline event at the European U20 Athletics Championships in Sweden.

55 Mayo won the most Connacht SFC titles in the last decade but when did they win their last one?

56 Who was Ireland’s first ever “blade runner” when he represented his country at the World Para Athletics Championships?

57 Who was named as Watford’s third manager of the season after Quique Sanchez Flores was sacked following just three months in the job?

58 Who trained the only European winner at the 2019 Breeders Cup?

59 Which manager this year became the first to record three successive Championship victories over Brian Cody?

60 Which sprinter won the men’s World Championship 100m final in Doha?

61 Which typhoon saw several matches cancelled during the rugby showpiece in Japan?

62 Which club does Dublin star Noelle Healy play for?

Noelle Healy of Dublin during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Cork at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

63 Name the keeper "desperate" to learn about the Nazis this year, according to Roy Hodgson?

64 Which team had the highest score against Dublin in a single game in this year’s Championship?

65 Who is this coach (below) who hit the headlines for the wrong reasons this year?

66 Shane Lowry won The Open in 2019 but who was the only other Irish man to make the cut?

67 Who was the top try scorer in this year’s Six Nations?

68 Only one non-Liverpool/Manchester City player made the PFA Team of the Year. Name him.

69 Tipperary won the All Ireland hurling final – but who defeated them in the Munster final?

70 Which player was at the other end and scored one not out as Ben Stokes compiled 135 not out to win the third Ashes Test for England?

Ben Stokes

71 Who were the only team that Ireland beat in the Women’s Six Nations championship?

72 Who will contest the Auld Alliance trophy in rugby this year?

73 Who opened the scoring against his former club in this year’s Europa League final?

74 What Australian Rules football team does Laois-born Zach Tuohy play for?

75 “You were in the pub last night! OK, OK, that’s hilarious. This is awkward.” Who said this to a reporter in a press conference after spotting them in the Dog & Fox pub in Wimbledon?

76 On what horse did Ruby Walsh ride his last Cheltenham winner?

77 Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has played three times for Liverpool this year, but how many goals has he

conceded?

78 What was the biggest lead that Wexford had before losing the All-Ireland hurling

semi-final against Tipperary?

79 Where did World Cup winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks, who died this year, play his final professional game?

80 “Every day in Crawley is a day lost in my life.” Who said this after a tournament in the West Sussex town?

81 Who were the only team to beat Galway in this year’s All-Ireland camogie championships?

82 Name the teams who lost four games at the Rugby World Cup?

83 Who were the last team to beat Liverpool at Anfield in the league?

84 Since 2009, who are the only Ulster county that hasn’t appeared in an provincial final?

85 Who did Judd Trump beat in the final of the World Snooker Championship?

86 What was the lowest position which Brooks Koepka finished in this year’s Majors?

87 Which horse won the 2019 Epsom Derby?

88 Which former Paralympic gold medallist missed out on a medal at this year’s World Championship in what his first major race for two years?

89 How many games did Offaly win in their four group games in the Joe McDonagh Cup last season?

90 Who this month became the first woman to win a match at the World Darts Championships?

91 Which Irish player finished the 2018/19 season as the top points scorer in the PRO14?

92 A Banner woman helped the Adelaide Crows to their second AFLW title in three years, can you name her?

93 What is the lowest number from which it is impossible to check out in a leg of darts? (Hint: It’s not 1)

94 Name the Paralympic swimmer who is taking a year out of school to focus on her preparations for Tokyo next year.

95 In which city did Eliud Kipchoge run the first sub-two-hour marathon?

96 Who is Tiger Woods’ caddy?

97 They haven’t won a domestic league or cup since 1963 but are among Italy’s representatives in the Champions League. Who are they?

98 What was the last year that neither the Dublin footballers nor the Kilkenny hurlers appeared in an All-Ireland final?

99 Tim Murtagh got on the honour’s board at Lord’s for his five-wicket haul in July, but which England batsman was his first victim?

100 What number do you get if you add the number of points scored by England against Ireland in the World Cup warm up at Twickenham to the number of goals scored by USA against Thailand in the Women’s World Cup to the number of white flags Cork raised against Westmeath in the All-Ireland SHC prelim quarter-final?

