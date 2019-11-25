The inspirational story Gerry O'Rourke

Ireland is a patchwork quilt of sporting stories that break boundaries and defy belief. The story of Gerry O'Rourke

The dream of 'making it' in England

If events had transpired differently, Gerry O’Rourke would be dusting off some green velvet international caps from a long and fruitful football career.

That was certainly the path in which the sports-mad teenager was travelling and also the journey he had set his heart on as he grew up in the Dublin townland of Inchicore in the late 1970s.

His ability was enough to more than grab the attention of the watching scouts from English clubs.

There was huge interest in the young centre-back, playing for Emmett Rangers and then St Patrick’s Athletic.

And Gerry fitted the bill. At 15 years of age, O’Rourke cut an impressively strong figure in his favoured position in the heart of defence.

It was 1979 and Gerry O’Rourke had one ambition. He wanted the football career that his talents deserved.

“I played with Emmet Rangers up to the age of 13 and then went on to St Pat’s from age 14. I was doing very well,” he said.

“It was a very good club. We used to play in Brickfields in Drimnagh and the odd time we'd get the chance to play in Richmond Park.”

At school, he captained St James CBS to the Leinster Senior Cup in 1978, winning the final - the first in the school’s history - at Tolka Park.

“I would have loved to get the chance to go away and play in England. There weren’t many kids going over there,” he recalls.

Coventry City wanted him and approached St Pat’s. The offer of a trial was on the table.

“I had been told about it by my manager at the time that Coventry were interested in me,” he says.

“I didn’t really think too much about it, I was only 16.”

Then fate dealt him another hand entirely.

“Some days you think about things and you look at it and say ‘I’d love to have been able to play over there’ and especially for your country. It was just a dream you’d have, but then it was all cut short.”

*********************************************************

‘From despair to where?’

Saturday September 15, 1979

The CIE Estate in which Gerry lived with his parents, five brothers and four sisters, him being the youngest, is located beside CIE Works which lies adjacent to the train tracks that flow into Heuston Station.

Gerry’s father worked in CIE and Gerry himself had taken a summer job in the Works in the summer of 1979.

A large stone wall cordons off the estate and the Works. One road and a small doorway known locally as ‘the wicket’ are the only points of access.

It was through ‘the wicket’ that Gerry and his friend Pat Mitchell passed through to take the short journey to the Memorial Park for a kickabout.

Late in that afternoon, Gerry and Pat decided to head for home.

Gerry, however, was going to take a shortcut. The two friends walked to the other side of the Con Colbert Road where the train tracks lay. Gerry had planned to jump on one of the trains going outbound from Heuston and get off against near to the CIE Estate.

The practice of ‘scutting’ was common in late-70s Dublin. Lorries and trains were a preferred mode of transport for those willing to take a risk in getting from A to B. It didn’t cost a penny, but Gerry O’Rourke paid the ultimate price.

His life would never be the same again.

Grabbing onto a bar of the train, Gerry suddenly lost his grip and he fell underneath the train, the locomotive relentlessly milling through his legs.

His friend Pat witnessed the horror. Gerry maintained conciousness throughout the ordeal and Pat, despite his state of shock, raised the alarm.

The ambulance sped down the train tracks to Heuston where Gerry was transferred to Dr Steevens Hospital, directly across the road.

“I remember it as if it was today. I was lucky Pat Mitchell was with me because I don’t think I would have survived otherwise,” Gerry recalls.

“I just tried to jump onto the train. It was a stupid thing and I went underneath the train. I remember being down the hospital and I had to wait for consent forms to be signed.

“They were trying to track my parents, they were out doing their weekly shopping and the guards had to track them down. They came in and signed the papers to do whatever had to be done.

“It’s still so vivid.

“After the first operation I was awake. I remember Dublin were playing in the All-Ireland final and that evening I just went into meltdown.

“The next thing I remember was about a month later, I’d gone through numerous operations. Infection and gangrene kicked in and I was having operation after operation for the first couple of months. Then I set out on the road to recovery.”

That contract with Coventry City and the promising football career was far from his youthful mind. As the weeks and months passed, pain, bitterness and anger fleetingly filled his mind.

His father and the support given to him by his family ensured that the low moments were kept to a minimum.

“My Dad got me back into school. When I came out of hospital the first thing he said to me was ‘you need to continue and do your Leaving Cert.’,” he says.

“At that stage I wasn’t up to it. I couldn’t go back to James’ Street. I went to Ballinteer Community School. I’d be collected every morning on a bus and dropped off in the evening.”

As the wounds healed, Gerry started to face the outside world again, this time in a wheelchair.

As his family and friends soothed the devastating mental and physical injuries most importantly, he didn’t give up on himself.

“40 year ago, thinking about it now. My Dad didn’t allow me to wallow. We’d have some days where we’d have a few tears. He’d be upset and my Mum, but it was the best thing to get back into school because it helped me get back into the community again.”

“Meeting new friends, a new school which was a huge challenge.”

The facilities at Ballinteer reignited his passion for sports.

“They had a big sports hall and a gym so when I was there I’d be doing weight training so you had something to do in a sporting context as well as educational,” he recalls.

“Fair play to my Dad, it was the right thing to do.”

The drive that brought him to the attention of those English football scouts had returned.

“There were good days and bad days. When I got out and I started to go to football matches it would hit me then that I should be out there playing,” he says.

“But the window of opportunity was when I heard about the Irish Wheelchair Association and the sports on offer that really kicked in because the drive and the hunger came back.

“I wanted to be successful and I met great people out there and it got me competitive again.”

As he recuperated he experienced what he described as “phantom feelings” that his legs were still there.

The brain playing tricks on reality. The feelings lasted for years.

He had to scratch the mattress of his bed to convince himself that his legs were no longer there, and then cry himself back to sleep.

As the months passed by, his strength, both mental and physical, improved. By March 1980, the determination which won him that ill-fated move to Coventry City was back.

***************************************************************************

‘Determination once again’

“The Irish Wheelchair Association got me competitive again. You knew you could do something and there was hope,” Gerry describes his decision to devote his life to becoming a champion in wheelchair sports.

“With the advent of the marathon - I missed the first marathon (in 1981) because I hadn’t got a chair. In 1982, with my job in the department of education, they bought me a wheelchair and after that it was training and more training.”

“You get hungry for success and that’s what drove it for me. But again, without the people in the Irish Wheelchair Association, it’s what kept me going. There was light at the end of the tunnel.”

“I was getting a bit of success and getting in the papers. People got to know me. I was being invited on different television programmes and it certainly helps.

“My first Dublin marathon in 1982, there was Mick Cunningham who won the marathon the first year and I remember coming through Finglas, I was very powerful on hills, and in Finglas there was a hill and I just saw myself getting away and I said to myself ‘I’m going to make a break here and go on to win it.’

“Luckily enough that’s what happened to me. Once you it once, and you’re travelling away to different marathons, Cork, Galway and Belfast, you just want to win.”

“I wasn’t just there to compete. I wanted those accolades for winning all the time. The more I won the more it drove me to keep it that way. It felt brilliant.”

Winning indeed became a habit. Gerry went on to win the next six Dublin marathons.

Gerry won his first medal in 1983 at the European Championships in Brussels, claiming bronze in the 5000m.

A trip to the Los Angeles Paralympic Games in 1984 yielded more success.

“They gave it the title Paralympics, as in being parallel to the Olympics, and ‘84 was my first one. I finished second in the 1500m, second in the 800m and third in the 400m.”

“I trained with my coach Carol Hayes, she was my first and only coach and she was brilliant. I used to train with her in UCD in the winter nights on the track and she drove me on.”

In his first London marathon he finished second. “I was beaten on the line. My Mam and Dad were with me, and I was disappointed. Even though I came second, which was a fantastic result, I was disappointed because my Dad wasn’t well, he was suffering with cancer,” he recalls.

“But I went in 1986 and won it, my Dad was too sick to travel.”

Gerry recalls coming back to the CIE social club in Inchicore later that night late. “It was brilliant, it must have been 12 o’clock at night and the whole place erupted when I came in the door.”

Success more than made up for the hard yards of training.

“The winters were tough. Some mornings I’d get up at 6 o’clock, I’d do ten miles, come home, get showered and into work and then out to Belfield in the evenings on the track doing repitions of 1500m and 5000m.

“It was a great place to train. Dave Taylor was there, a brilliant athlete and you got to know them and you’d be trying to keep pace with some of them.

“The commitment was huge. I used to train probably five or six nights a week, and it’d be lonely. I’d be out on the roads training. But I had to do it. When I went away to LA in ‘84 and the World Championships in ‘86 in Sweden, I was racing against professional athletes.

“It’s nearly all professional now and rightly so. People are sponsored well thank God, and rightly so because it is the parallel Olympics and they’re all outstanding athletes.

“In those days, I was training just to keep up with them, but once you got into competition I was driven and they were no different than me, really.”

“When I went to Korea in 1988, I took three months off work to train because I had to. I didn’t medal in Korea. I got to four finals and finished fourth in all of them which broke my heart.

“When you come back home and you have nothing to show for it. But if I didn’t take three months off work I probably would have been knocked out in each event.”

***********************************************************

Amid all the hard work and medals, Gerry was falling in love with the woman who stood by him through thin and thinner. Gerry married his sweetheart Davina Ryan in September 1986. What was supposed to be a year of celebration both on and off the track, however, proved bittersweet.

Gerry’s father, the man who lead him out of the abyss and lifted his spirits at their lowest, passed away, and to compound the agony, tragedy struck Davina's side of the family in the same week.

"My Dad died in August of ‘86 and Davina’s brother John died the week before my Dad," he says.

"I was in England at a championships in Stoke Mandevillle when a message came over the tannoy for me. It was unbelievable. My coach Carol Hayes had been told what had happened. I thought it was my Dad but it wasn’t. It was John, he’d been killed in a car crash.

"I went home straight away and the following weekend I buried my Dad. It was a week I’d rather forget, the way it all happened within seven days.

"It was a tough year in the end but the crowning glory was that we got married in September, and it gave everybody, both families, a boost," he adds, the positivity in the face of pain shining through again.

After that hammer blow to the system, Gerry went back on the roads.

He added another Dublin marathon in October 1986 to make it his sixth victory in succession and added a seventh in 1987.

His grip on the Dublin marathon ended in 1988, amid some mitigating circumstances.

"In 1988, I got back from the Paralympic Games in Korea on the Friday and I raced on the Monday morning. I finished third," he recalls.

"I was going well but a chap from England, Andy Haynes won it. He was a fine athlete. It all caught up with me."

In 1987, Gerry received an Outstanding Achievement in Sport from RTE. Rubbing shoulders with Ireland's cycling hero Stephen Roche was a special thrill.

"Stephen won the Sports Personality of the Year and it was brilliant just to be in their company. We were out in RTE, Davina was due to give birth to our first son so one of my brothers came with me," he remembers.

“It was just amazing to be in with all those great sports people from all different fields, cycling, soccer, GAA, rugby and to get an award was great.

“It kind of capped off a lot of stuff that I’d done over the years. It was superb recognition. It was a breakthrough for wheelchair/disabled athletes whereas nowadays it’s tremendous the coverage it gets.

"Rightly so, because they are fantastic athletes. Certainly when you see the Paralympics now. The other day, seeing Jason Smyth winning his eighth gold medal. It’s a tremendous achievement."

Gerry took a break from the Dublin marathon in 1989 to represent Ireland at the European Wheelchair Basketball championships.

He returned, however, in 1990 triumphantly. "That was my last Dublin marathon."

Although still only 28, Gerry didn’t return to competitive wheelchair athletics. The reason was nothing to do with losing his hunger for competing.





Rather a scandal that year involving a coach in whom he trusted, rocked him to the core.





“I regretted it. I went to the World Championships in Holland and won three golds, a silver and bronze on the track and I really going very well at that stage. I was probably in the best shape of my career and I didn’t compete





“I missed Barcelona in 1992. I tried to go back a few years later and I just didn’t have the stomach for it.





“I was on the track training and I just felt empty. I didn’t feel the passion for it anymore.





“It was more the team sports, the basketball and I enjoyed that.





“We played in the European Championships and there was a European League in which we competed in the B Division and we made it to the A Division which was tremendous.





“We travelled all over Europe.





“That’s the one thing I did say to myself, I didn’t have the accident I don’t think I’d have travelled to many of the countries I’ve been to.





“To see the places I’ve seen out of something that you really love doing it was brilliant.”





The positive outlook on his accident has sustained him.





“I know it’s not easy for anybody who has had accidents but the one thing I did find was that sport gave me that lease and that drive.





“Sport helped me get over the loss of my limbs. I’d be telling lies if I said you don’t have bad days, even still.





“Certainly when I used to look at Denis Irwin and Roy Keane playing football and I’d say ‘I was a good footballer, maybe I could have had a chance.’ But, all in all, getting involved in wheelchair sports, that kept me going.





“You have two choices. You can either sit down and crumble or you can get up and carry on. I was lucky enough to get up and carry on.





“But with the great help of a great family and with Davina. We’re married 33 years, and a great wife and we’re so fortunate with two sons and a granddaughter and grandson, so, you couldn’t ask for any more.”





These days, Gerry is still working for the Department of Education and is a FAI season ticket holder and also holds a Leinster Rugby season ticket, which he attends with his sons Stephen and Corey.





He’s won.





The boys who lost his legs has gained the world.

