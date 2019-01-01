Michael van Gerwen won the PDC World Darts Championship for a third time with a thrilling 7-3 win over Micheal Smith and then admitted he was emotionally exhausted after a gruelling tournament.

'The best feeling you can have' - Michael van Gerwen is world champion again as Premier League list is confirmed

The world number one, a previous winner in 2014 and 2017, bullied Smith as he claimed the £500,000 winners' cheque, with the Dutch maestro admitting he needed a break from the sport after his latest triumph.

"It makes me feel the best feeling you can have," said Van Gerwen. "I've worked so hard for this, everyone knows I've had a difficult year so to win this trophy at the end of the year is phenomenal. There is nothing higher for me, obviously the family, but this means a lot to me.

"I was a bit nervous, of course. I wanted to do better than I could've done but Michael is a phenomenal player. It was a difficult game, at the end of the road it does not matter if you win.

THE FINAL | Set-by-set report, stats and images from the William Hill World Championship final: https://t.co/Lx1ySodl0x#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/fn3NBPTUHh — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2019

"One day he will lift this trophy as well, he has so much talent but I'm glad to have stopped him today. I had pressure on my shoulders and a three-time world champion sounds very good.

"I think I need to go on a holiday now, I think I've earned it."

Smith threatened to make a game of it when he clawed an early deficit back to 4-2, but he will be going to bed tonight with regrets as a string of missed doubles cost him in his first ever final.

"I didn’t get going but still had the chances," said Smith. "I lost 7-3 but I could have taken my chances and made it five all. I died off. I kept looking at the trophy thinking it was mine.

"It’s my first final but it won’t be my last, I will lift that trophy.

"If Michael was going to win he was going to have work. I was following up his scores then he dropped off and I did too. I’m sorry I didn’t put on a show."

The title consolidates his position at the top of the men's game and while he might struggle to match the phenomenal numbers of 16-time world champion Phil Taylor, Van Gerwen looks set to reign supreme for a good while yet.

He set the tone in the opening leg, just moments after being booed by a partisan crowd, by posting a 129 checkout and went on to claim the first three sets with ease.

It looked like a whitewash was on the cards as he raced into a 4-0 lead, courtesy of some wayward finishing from a nervous Smith, who somehow missed four darts at double 12 in the final leg of the fourth set.

With the match on the verge of slipping away - Van Gerwen on a finish for 5-0 - Smith picked himself up off his haunches and mustered a brilliant 124 checkout to steal the set off the Dutchman.

And within minutes it was 4-2 thanks to back-to-back bullseye finishes from Smith, who suddenly had all of the momentum.

But Van Gerwen responded in style, stemming the tide by winning the seventh set on his own throw at a canter before crucially breaking Smith's throw to regain a four-set advantage.

Even though Smith pulled back another set, Van Gerwen finished off the match with a fine final leg that sparked huge celebrations in front of a raucous audeince.

Van Gerwen will now take up his place in the 2019 PDC Premier League that will include a big night at Dublin's 3Arena on February 21st and a cast list that has now been confirmed by darts chief Barry Hearn:

Online Editors