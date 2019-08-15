'You're a f***ing tool bro' - Nick Kyrgios in 'potato' jibe at Irish umpire

Controversial tennis player Nick Kyrgios fired off a foul-mouthed tirade at an Irish umpire, before calling him a “potato”.

Dublin-born Fergus Murphy was the subject of his ire at the Cincinnati Masters, as Kyrgios crashed out in three tumultuous sets against Karen Khachanov.

There were early signs of trouble as Kyrgios complained of foot and ankle issues, and disrupted the TV broadcast by throwing his towel over a courtside camera.

He then accused Murphy of starting the shot clock too early, saying: "That’s hilarious. If Rafa [Nadal] plays that quick I’m retiring from tennis. Absolute rubbish... disgrace.

"Get me some footage of Rafa playing that quick, that game. If you can find any of that I’ll shut my mouth and never speak again."

Kyrgios then began to get more personal with Murphy, who joined the gold-badge officiating elite in 2000.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia had an exchange of words with Irish umpire Fergus Murphy during his First Round Singles Match against Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain during day four of the Fever-Tree Championships at Queens Club in London last June. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

He called Murphy the "worst f****** referee ever" and added, "Every time I play he's doing some stupid s***."

Later he suggested Murphy was a “potato”.

Having already earned a point penalty for two code violations, Kyrgios claimed a bathroom break and then broke two frames in the lavatory, not even bothering to close the door so that it was captured on camera.

Kyrgios declined to shake hands with Murphy, calling him a "f****** tool".

