‘You can’t forget those events’ but no hard feelings for Novak Djokovic after Australia return

Serbia's Novak Djokovic addresses the media following a practice session ahead of the Adelaide International in Adelaide, Australia. Expand

Close

Serbia's Novak Djokovic addresses the media following a practice session ahead of the Adelaide International in Adelaide, Australia.

Novak Djokovic has reiterated his earlier comments that he bears no hard feelings on his return to Australia after his visa cancellation and subsequent deportation in January ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament.

Djokovic was deported almost 12 months ago after arriving unvaccinated against Covid-19 at a time when the country was still subject to strict quarantine regulations and proof of vaccination.

