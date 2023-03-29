| 10.7°C Dublin

World number one Carlos Alcaraz eases past Tommy Paul in Miami for ninth straight win

Defending champion and world number one Carlos Alcaraz claimed his ninth straight win as he brushed aside Tommy Paul 6-4 6-4 in the last 16 of the Miami Open.

Alcaraz, fresh from his recent success in Indian Wells, seldom gave the American a look-in in a dominant performance which saw him hit 22 winners to book a quarter-final clash with Taylor Fritz.

