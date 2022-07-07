Wimbledon security guards arrested after fight over lunch break

Three Wimbledon security guards were arrested on Friday after an alleged fight broke out between them on the grounds of the All England Club.

The fight between the employees of Knights Group Security, the company Wimbledon uses for security at the tournament, was reportedly over one guard’s extended three-hour break.

A spectactor was heard calling for security before realising who was involved. Police officers arrived on the scene to break up the dispute and all three men were taking into custody, and bailed until later this month.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “At 2pm on Friday, 1 July, officers on duty at the Wimbledon tennis championships were alerted to an altercation within the grounds. Officers attended and three men working at the event were arrested on suspicion of affray. There were no reports of any injuries. They were taken into custody and were later bailed until a date in late July.”