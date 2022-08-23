| 16.6°C Dublin

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios’ assault case mentioned in Australian court

Nick Kyrgios ahead of a practice session on day eleven of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Thursday July 7, 2022.
Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic with his trophy alongside runner up Nick Kyrgios following The Final of the Gentlemen's Singles on day fourteen of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Sunday July 10, 2022.

Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic with his trophy alongside runner up Nick Kyrgios following The Final of the Gentlemen's Singles on day fourteen of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Sunday July 10, 2022.

Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic with his trophy alongside runner up Nick Kyrgios following The Final of the Gentlemen's Singles on day fourteen of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Sunday July 10, 2022.

Alana Calvert

An assault charge against Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has been mentioned in an Australian court.

The tennis ace was not present when the matter – in which he is accused of assaulting his former partner – was heard before magistrate Louise Taylor in the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic with his trophy alongside runner up Nick Kyrgios following The Final of the Gentlemen's Singles on day fourteen of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Sunday July 10, 2022. Expand

His legal representative Michael Kukulies-Smith requested an adjournment on the basis that his client spent little time in the Australian Capital Territory but would not divulge further details.

The case has been adjourned until October 4.

The world number 26 has performed well on the court since Wimbledon – including winning the Washington Open and reaching the Canadian Open quarter-finals – and will be seeded at the US Open, which begins on August 29.

