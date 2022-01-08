| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why Novak Djokovic is still driven by tension with Federer, Nadal and the race to 21

Novak Djokovic of Serbia; Rafael Nadal of Spain and Roger Federer of Switzerland have each one 20 Grand Slam titles. Credit: Getty Images Expand
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after winning his men's Singles Final. at last year's Wimbledon. Credit: Getty Images Expand

Close

Novak Djokovic of Serbia; Rafael Nadal of Spain and Roger Federer of Switzerland have each one 20 Grand Slam titles. Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic of Serbia; Rafael Nadal of Spain and Roger Federer of Switzerland have each one 20 Grand Slam titles. Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after winning his men's Singles Final. at last year's Wimbledon. Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after winning his men's Singles Final. at last year's Wimbledon. Credit: Getty Images

/

Novak Djokovic of Serbia; Rafael Nadal of Spain and Roger Federer of Switzerland have each one 20 Grand Slam titles. Credit: Getty Images

Simon Briggs

One side-effect of the pandemic has been a steep hike in Novak Djokovic’s visibility. It’s not his renowned presence amongst tennis fans – that was already established – but his familiarity now among people who keep one vague ear on the sports bulletins at the end of the news.

Through his anti-vax rhetoric, plus his organisation of a carefree exhibition event at the height of the first Covid wave, Djokovic showed himself to be a contrarian. A man prepared to swim against the current. Admittedly, this isn’t as marketable an identity as Roger Federer’s white-tuxedo glamour or Rafael Nadal’s matador machismo. But there were plenty who admired him for his refusal to conform. And the whole process has closed the gap, profile-wise, with those giants who came before him.

Most Watched

Privacy